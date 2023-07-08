Carrington Post 25 struggles in 9-1 loss to Detroit Lakes Post 15

JAMESTOWN — Carrington Post 25 struggled on the mound as they lost 9-1 in the consolation semifinals to Detroit Lakes Post 15 on Saturday, July 8, at Jack Brown Stadium.

Post 25 turned to Lucas Hendrickson to start the game who went four innings giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits, with two strikeouts and two walks. After Hendrickson, they turned to Kael Kovar who pitched the final three innings striking out four hitters while giving up two hits.

Detroit Lakes got out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning before tacking on one more in the second and two in the third. Between the bottom of the third and the top of the fourth, the game went into a 22-minute rain delay. During the stoppage, Post 25 head coach Tim Ranum said the atmosphere in his dugout was a positive one.

"We gotta just come out and keep competing and improve on some things," Ranum said. "We were hoping to come out of there and throw up a zero and get our first run. I don't know, it's just one of those days."

The rain delay did little to slow down Post 15 as the first hitter after the rain delay was Grady Kirchner who hit a double and he was brought home later in the inning on a double to make it 7-0. They added two more in the frame to make it 9-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Local Sports Coverage





Post 25 had a chance to steal some momentum back in the sixth as they loaded the bases with nobody out but they were unable to cash in. Post 25 broke through in the seventh inning when Kael Kovar lined a double into the gap in right-center to score Josh Bickett and make it 9-1.

Post 25 returns to the diamond at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, when they take on the MayPort Posts 8 and 93 Patriots.

P14 9, P25 1

P14: 3 1 2 3 0 0 0–9 13 1

P25: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1–1 5 3

WP: Logan Adams, LP: Lucas Hendrickson

Full bracket below:

First Round:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bismarck Govs 15 vs. MayPort Posts 8 and 93 Patriots 2

Dickinson Roughriders 6 vs. Cando American Legion 9

Jamestown Post 14 Eagles 9 vs. Carrington Post 25 0

Detroit Lakes Post 15 5 vs. Mandan Chiefs 6

Second Round:

MayPort Post 8 and 93 Patriots 4 vs. Dickinson Roughriders 20

Carrington Post 25 1 vs. Detroit Lakes Post 15 9

Bismarck Govs vs. Cando American Legion, 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamestown Post 14 Eagles vs. Mandan Chiefs, 7 p.m.

Third Round:

MayPort Post 8 and 93 Patriots vs. Carrington Post 25, 11 a.m.

Dickinson Roughriders vs. Detroit Lakes Post 15, 1 p.m.