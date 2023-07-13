Devore and Bonneville getting head start on Jimmies baseball experience

JAMESTOWN — This summer, the Jamestown Elks squad consists entirely of current or former University of Jamestown baseball players, including two Jimmies who haven’t played a game for the team yet.

This upcoming fall, Torrance Devore and Jackson Bonneville will be playing for the Jimmies after transferring in from Clackamas Community College (Ore.) and Itasca Community College (MN.), respectively.

“These are two transfers that are a part of our incoming class for 2023-24,” Jimmies head coach Tom Hager said. “Both of them were looking for a place to play summer ball. They weren’t having much luck, so we invited them to come to Jamestown early, get a job in the community and get an opportunity to play baseball. It just so happened that it was with the Jamestown Elks and I think that this has been a really good fit for them.”

Bonneville said he wanted to play for the Jimmies because he has spent time in small towns and wants to continue that.

Both players have experience playing multiple positions as Devore played catcher, first base and left field, and Bonneville played shortstop and third base.

“I’ve played second base too in my lifetime. I really can play anywhere on the infield, I think that’ll help a lot because a lot of guys probably haven’t,” Bonneville said. “So, I think being able to be versatile will be nice, hopefully it will help me out when the season comes.”

Bonneville said he has only played two games this summer for the Elks while he deals with a back injury but he has enjoyed playing for the team.

Devore said his experience playing for the Elks will help him when the Jimmies' fall season rolls around.

“It’s helped me a ton, just being able to put that extra time in,” Devore said. “I mean, if you don’t play summer ball at the college level you’re definitely falling behind. So, it’s kind of needed.”

This year, Bonneville has also played for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in the Northwoods League in Thunder Bay, Canada.

“I signed there for a 10-day contract because they only needed me for that amount of time and then when I was scheduled to end there, about two days later was right when I was scheduled to come to North Dakota,” Bonneville said. “They needed a guy, I signed for 10 days, played and once that ended I came straight to North Dakota from there.”

Hager said he and his staff are looking forward to seeing the duo play for his team next year.

“We are trying to create some depth at the catching position and certainly we think that he (Devore) has the opportunity to keep getting better this summer and add to that depth at catcher,” Hager said. “Jackson is a very talented infielder who won a gold glove in his community college baseball at Itasca Community College. So, both guys have talent and we believe both guys are going to help our ball club in a lot of different ways. So, we’re really excited about their potential.”

When they aren’t playing for the Elks, Bonneville and Devore work together at Hillcrest Municipal Golf Course and live together.

“We got a couple other guys that we live with but me and Torrance are roommates and it’s been good to have somebody else in the same boat as me,” Bonneville said.

Devore said being here through the summer has been helpful for him settle into the area.

“It’s helping a lot already just because I’m able to be here and call places and lock apartments down and things like that,” Devore said. “Instead of having to wait until I get here and doing all of the process online and then just walk into a place for the first time when I’m walking in. I get to tour places and line all that stuff up.”

When the Jimmies start the fall season on Sept. 14 against Dickinson State, the team will have eight players who are currently from the Elks roster. Out of those eight players, four are upperclassmen including sixth-year senior Cade Torgerson and junior Isaiah Roebuck.

Hager said it means a lot to him that Torgerson, Roebuck, Austin Shelton and Ben Patton have taken the younger players who have stayed here under their wings.

“Cade Torgerson, Isaiah Roebuck and Austin Shelton have all been really good about teaching new guys when they get here for the summer, what it means to be a Jimmie and also what it means to be a Jamestown Elk and how to go about their business,” Hager said. “So, you have leadership on teams here at UJ and you’ve got leadership in summer ball, and I can’t think of three better guys to lead by example for Jackson and Torrance this summer.”