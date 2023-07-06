E/K-M's Jangula commits to UJ women's hoops

EDGELEY, N.D. — Kiara Jangula won't be traveling very far to play college basketball as the Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier product has committed to play at the University of Jamestown.

Jangula said she wanted to play for the Jimmies after spending time on campus and meeting her future teammates.

“Having that sense of being close to home was something I appreciated as well,” Jangula said. "I also really like Jimmies head coach Thad’s (Sankey) mentality after talking to him more about how the team plays and hearing about his coaching style.”

During her senior year, Jangula averaged 11.2 points per game and 1.4 rebounds per game and recorded 56 assists and 44 steals. Jangula and the Rebels made it to the state tournament for the first time since 2017 and finished fifth.

Sankey said he envisions Jangula playing as a shooting guard or small forward for his team.

“Kiara’s a great competitor and she played a big role on a team that made it to the state tournament,” Sankey said. “It was great to see how she contributed to that and helped her E/K-M team have a great season her senior year. I enjoyed watching the way Kiara shoots the ball and defends and plays with her teammates.”

Jangula said her best skills are her ball handling and shooting. Last year, Jangula shot 38% from the field and 29% from the 3-point line.

Jangula officially committed to UJ on May 12 and has already spent time working with her future teammates. During early June, Jangula and her teammates took part in the Jimmies' team camp.

“On the last day, we hosted a high school team camp where all the incoming freshmen were able to also participate in and play together for the first time,” Jangula said. “I feel like it was a good experience to be able to get an initial feel for each other. I also have been attending open gyms regularly that they have weekly that I started attending back in April. Individually, I have been doing the team’s weight program back in Edgeley this summer.”

Sankey said Jangula playing with his team is important to help her get used to the different rule changes between high school and college.

“It’s great for young players to get comfortable in our open gyms and get comfortable with teammates and the pace of play, the spacing with our college 3-point line is a little different for a guard like Kiara to get accustomed to,” Sankey said. “So, all the games that she’s able to play in open gyms with us this summer will help her more and more as we get to fall preseason games.”

Jangula is one of eight guards in the Jimmies' 13-player recruiting class. Jangula is one of five commits from North Dakota.

“We have a pretty guard-friendly style of play, so that’s something that as a recruit, they’re able to see that and they’re able to see how they fit,” Sankey said. “We have great examples within our program of guards who are able to come in and fit well and fill roles and contribute.”

As she has grown up playing the sport, Jangula said she has looked up to Division I players like the University of Connecticut’s Paige Buecker and Azzi Fudd and the University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

“Today, I still like to watch and learn from female collegiate athletes but I also have looked up to my amazing coaches such as Rory Entzi, Bryan Huber and Alan Olsen,” Jangula said. “They are some of the greatest and most experienced coaches I’ve ever had and helped me develop my game.”

Jangula touts her skills off the floor as some of the most impactful parts of her game.

“I would have to say that I like to play with intensity,” Jangula said. “I want to be able to work as hard as I possibly can and be able to carry myself with confidence especially when it comes to handling the ball as a point guard and shooting, since those are my primary skills on the floor. I also am usually the loudest one on the floor and get really hyped up when big plays happen. I love to celebrate with my teammates and be a vocal leader.”

Jangula credited her success to her work ethic and her former Rebels teammates.

“Something about me that I feel like that goes unnoticed with a lot of people is how hard I had to work to be able to even be blessed with this opportunity,” Jangula said. “While I wasn’t horrible at basketball at a young age, I definitely would be nowhere close to where I am now without choosing to put in the work and sacrificing to make it here. Without being pushed by my incredible teammates at coaches back at home, I would not even be here today.”