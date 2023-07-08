Eagles' Hochhalter, Newman throw no-no in 9-0 win over Carrington

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles turned to Payton Hochhalter and Thomas Newman in the first game of the 2023 Phil Brown Classic and the two delivered throwing a combined no-hitter in a 9-0 win over Carrington Post 25 on Friday, July 7, at Jack Brown Stadium.

“It feels really good to be able to go out there and pitch pretty good and have the team behind me that will make plays when I need it,” Hochhalter said. “Tom came in there and threw exactly what he needed to and struck them out. It was just a good baseball game all around.”

The Redbirds only had two base runners in the entire game as Jack Erickson worked a walk to lead off the second and Kael Kovar reached on an error in the sixth. In between, the Eagles’ pitchers retired 14 in a row with seven of those outs being strikeouts.

“I’m not frustrated at all,” Cardinals head coach Tim Ranum said. “I actually thought our kids did decent at-bat wise they just got beat. So, tip your cap to the guy and that’s just baseball.”

Hochhalter started 11 of the 18 hitters he faced off with a strike. Heading into the game, Hochhalter was determined to pitch well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I used to live in Carrington,” Hochhalter said. “I wanted to pitch really well, warming up felt pretty good, just a lot of confidence coming into the ballgame.”

Newman started the game at shortstop before moving to pitcher two outs into the sixth. In his 1.1 of action, he struck out three hitters. The longest at-bat he fought through was a six pitch at-bat that resulted in a strikeout to lead off the seventh.

“The no-hit part a little bit of pressure at the end but knowing we had nine runs, I had a lot of help behind me, hitting and made some plays,” Newman said. “Payton did most of the work.”

More Local Sports Coverage





Despite retiring 14 in a row, before Kovar came up in the sixth, Eagles head coach Sam Joseph went to the mound and took Hochhalter out.

“The thing that I was struggling with was do I give it to him or not,” Joseph said. “But we have counters coming up on Tuesday that we need and Payton and Mason (Lunzman) are going to be throwing in those games, so we had to keep his pitch count to a certain number so he could throw on Tuesday.”

The no-hitter is the Eagles' first since Jacoby Nold threw one against the Bismarck Reps on July 12, 2021.

It didn’t take long for the Eagles’ offense to break through as they hit four singles in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Eagles (9-8) added another one in the second on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0 before blowing the game open in the fourth when Newman hit a single to score two runs and make it 7-0. Newman was part of another run-scoring play in the sixth when he grounded into a fielder’s choice with two runs coming home to score to make it 9-0.

In total, Hochhalter went 4-for-4 with two runs at the plate and Newman went 1-for-4 with four RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles are back in action at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, when they take on the winner of the game between Detroit Lakes Post 15 and the Mandan Chiefs. Post 25 looks to bounce back at 3 p.m. on July 8, when they take on the loser of the game between Post 15 and the Chiefs.

The Eagles' Payton Hochhalter (left) and Thomas Newman (right) pose in front of the scoreboard after throwing a combined no-hitter against Carrington on Friday, July 7, at Jack Brown Stadium. Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun

P25 0, P14 9

P25: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0–0 0 2

P14: 4 1 0 2 0 2 X–9 11 1

WP: Payton Hochhalter, LP: Josh Bickett

Scoring plays:

First inning:

P14: Carson Orr RBI single, Mason Lunzman scores

ADVERTISEMENT

P14: Brooks Roaldson RBI single, Payton Hochhalter scores

P14: Max Fronk two-run single, Orr, Roaldson score

Second inning:

P14: Lunzman RBI sacrifice fly, Jorissen scores

Fourth inning:

P14: Thomas Newman RBI single, Jacob Webster scores, Orr scores on the throw

Sixth inning:

P14: Newman grounds into a fielder’s choice, Jackson Walters scores, Hochhalter scores on the throw

ADVERTISEMENT

Full bracket below:

First Round:

Bismarck Govs 15 vs. MayPort Posts 8 and 93 Patriots 2

Dickinson Roughriders 6 vs. Cando American Legion 9

Jamestown Post 14 Eagles 9 vs. Carrington Post 25 0

Detroit Lakes Post 15 vs. Mandan Chiefs, 7/8/23, 11 a.m.