Experienced Jimmies have high expectations in Mistro's fifth season

JAMESTOWN — Heading into the 2023 season, the University of Jamestown football team has high hopes for a big season ahead.

“We took so many big strides last year that I think the guys are just so dang hungry to keep winning,” Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro said. “Now that we have a better taste of what that feels like, I think they’re just so much more mentally stronger to know what it takes to win a football game. … So my expectation is we’re gonna go out there, we’re gonna be a lot more mindset driven on winning football games and being able to take the next step as far as who we are in this league, in the GPAC.”

Last year, the Jimmies went 4-7, winning their first Paint Bucket since 2018, 27-24 over Valley City State University. The Jimmies also started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2007 and finished the year with a 23-20 win over Mount Marty.

This season, Mistro said he wants the team to finish over .500. It would be the Jimmies' first season at .500 or better since 2010 when the team went 5-5.

The Jimmies are trying to win back-to-back Paint Buckets for the first time since 2009-10. The Paint Bucket game is the annual rivalry game between the Jimmies and the Vikings in which the schools have played for a Paint Bucket trophy since 1961.

“That would be pretty exciting,” Jimmies defensive lineman Paul Vandal said. “Technically I haven't ever won the Paint Bucket in my years here. I haven’t played in a game that we won it so I’d really like to play in a game and win it. So, that’d be big time.”

Vandal missed last year's game with an injury.

The Jimmies open their season at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 when they go on the road to take on Valley City.

This is the first time the Jimmies will have a new starting quarterback for the season opener since 2019 after the graduation of Cade Torgerson. As of Aug. 1, Mistro said he has not named a new starting quarterback and will instead be making the decision from the group of seven expected to be on the roster.

Senior wide receiver Micah Madyun said he doesn’t care who replaces Torgerson because he has been working with the signal callers this summer.

“It’s gonna be a little bit of an adjustment just understanding what my quarterbacks feel and what they like, just different throwing speeds and whatnot,” Madyun said. “But, we’ve been working all summer together with all the quarterbacks and I feel confident catching a ball from any quarterback at this point.”

Madyun said spending time working with the quarterbacks this summer has given him an advantage as he learns what they are all good at and need to work on and what they like to do on the field.

Last year, Madyun had 65 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns through the air and seven rushing attempt for 33 yards.

The Jimmies have a new defensive line coach this year in Josh Zimmer. Vandal said he has worked with Zimmer already and enjoys his coaching style. Mistro said there are three new coaches on his staff.

According to a tweet from Mistro, 88 players stayed in town this summer to work out and practice together.

Mistro said he is looking for the senior class to have a big year, including Vandal, who had a breakout season during his junior campaign. The Jamestown native had 50 tackles, 12 sacks for 83 yards and 20.5 tackles for loss for 101 yards, which led him to being named to the GPAC All-Conference First Team Defense.

“I’ve kept lifting all summer, try to keep diet a priority too, do what I’ve been doing, trust the program,” Vandal said. “I don’t need to change anything up from my last year, I just keep working hard, that’s a lot of it.”

Last campaign, the Jimmies' defense gave up 31.5 points per game and 435.9 yards per game, which ranked 89th in the nation.

“Obviously points are going to get scored you know but we can’t lose control of the game,” Vandal said. “We’re all older guys like I said, we’re always improving, we’re always getting better year to year, we definitely have the talent to do it (improve), we just need to prove we can.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Mistro said he is looking for big seasons out of Vandal, linebacker Jed Rantz and safeties Rashawn Benners and Parker Chaffee.

On the offensive side, he wants to see big years from Madyun, running backs Carlos Julian and Zach Hammett and offensive lineman Kole Mack. As far as breakout candidates, Mistro said he wants to see big seasons from Hammett, Julian, wide receiver Isaiah Roebuck and linebackers David Diaz and Ezra Belingheri.

“I’d like to think that a combination of Zach Hammett and Carlos Julian in the backfield, I think those guys are very good compliments to each other and have big years," Mistro said. "I’d like to have the ability to say a kid like an Isaiah Roebuck who’s such a dynamic player can take that step after a sophomore year that wasn’t as great as he wanted it to be."

Madyun will be tasked with replacing the production that came from the team’s second and third leading receivers, Steve Justice and Javon Bowie-Monteiro.

“I try not to think too much about being a focal point or that kind of stuff in the offense,” Madyun said. “I know that as a fifth year and somebody that’s been here for a few years and had some success, that I’m probably going to be featured in certain parts and aspects of the game because of what I’ve shown but I don’t think of myself so much as a focal point."