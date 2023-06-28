Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jamestown Eagles fly high in 17-5 win over Carrington

The game was called after a three-minute rain delay between the top and the bottom of the fifth.

Kane Schmidt
The Eagles' Kane Schmidt throws a pitch against Carrington on Tuesday, June 27, at Carrington High School.
Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
June 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM

CARRINGTON, N.D. — The Jamestown Eagles’ offense exploded in a rain-shortened 17-5 win over Carrington Post 25, on Tuesday, June 27, at Carrington High School.

The Eagles got out to a quick start as they scored eight runs in the top of the first, assisted by errors as Post 25 had two errors in the frame. The biggest swing came from Mason Lunzman who smoked a ball over the wall in right to make it 8-0. Post 25 responded with two runs in the bottom of the first to make it 8-2.

“The guys went up with better approaches, working the ball to right field and when you open up the field like that, good things happen,” Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said.

The teams traded two-run innings in the second before the Eagles (6-6) scored three runs in the fourth to take a 14-4 lead. Post 25 (5-2) got one back in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 14-5.

“I wouldn’t say we fought back all the way, they kept putting the pressure on,” Post 25 head coach Tim Ranum said. “We have good players, good hitters so we’re never going to give up in a game, certainly, when you give up eight runs in the first inning you’ve dug yourself quite a bit of a hole there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the top of the fifth inning, the skies opened up and the rain continually got heavier as the Eagles fought through the rain to score three runs and push the lead out to 17-5. After the inning ended, the umpires got together and decided to put the game in a rain delay for approximately three minutes before deciding to end the game.

More Local Sports Coverage

The game served as the return of the Eagles’ Tyson Jorrisen, Ethan Gall, Jackson Walters and Payton Hochhalter after Gall, Walters and Hochhalter took part in the 2023 North Dakota Shrine Bowl. The group went a combined 8-for-14 with six RBIs, one walk and one strikeout.

“It helps us keep rolling into tomorrow,” Walters said. “We’ll have the Govs tomorrow and then we’ll have Castleton later this week and then fourth of July break. But just, keep grinding, keep going into it. We’re starting to have more of a full team. This is the first time we’ve all played together since high school season so it feels good to be back with each other again.”

The Eagles are back in action at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, when they host the Bismarck Governors.

P14 17, P25 5

P14: 8 2 1 3 2–17 17 1

P25: 2 2 0 1 X–5 5 4

WP: Kane Schmidt, LP: Trent Ekren

ADVERTISEMENT

Scoring Plays:

First inning:

P14: Carson Orr two-run double, Thomas Newman, Jackson Walters score

P14: Payton Hochhalter scores on a balk, unearned

P14: Tyson Jorrisen RBI single, Reagan Sortland scores

P14: Mason Lunzman two run HR, Jorrisen, Ehtan Gall score

P25: Lucas Hendrickson RBI single, Jack Erickson scores

P25: Ryder Bickett bases-loaded walk, Hudson Schmitz scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Second inning:

P14: Hochhalter two-run HR, Walters scores

P25: Owen Hagel two-run single, Erickson, Schmitz score

Third inning:

P14: Hochhalter RBI single, Walz scores

Fourth inning:

P14: Jorrisen scores on a wild pitch

P14: Adam Sortland reaches on a dropped third strike, Nate Walz scores

ADVERTISEMENT

P14: Sortland scores on a passed ball

P25: Grady Shipman scores on an error, unearned

Fifth inning:

P14: Jorrisen RBI single, Brooks Roaldson scores

P14: Ethan Gall sacrifice fly, Sortland scores

P14: Walz RBI single, Jorissen scores

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
Skeet Shooting
Sports
Dickinson State University hits the mark with newly announced Trap Shooting Team
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
JJ Syvrud
Sports
Former Jimmie J.J. Syvrud enjoying quiet life post-football
3d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
JSSPS General Sports
Sports
Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts week 9 action
3d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
21h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media