Jamestown Eagles fly high in 17-5 win over Carrington

CARRINGTON, N.D. — The Jamestown Eagles’ offense exploded in a rain-shortened 17-5 win over Carrington Post 25, on Tuesday, June 27, at Carrington High School.

The Eagles got out to a quick start as they scored eight runs in the top of the first, assisted by errors as Post 25 had two errors in the frame. The biggest swing came from Mason Lunzman who smoked a ball over the wall in right to make it 8-0. Post 25 responded with two runs in the bottom of the first to make it 8-2.

“The guys went up with better approaches, working the ball to right field and when you open up the field like that, good things happen,” Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said.

The teams traded two-run innings in the second before the Eagles (6-6) scored three runs in the fourth to take a 14-4 lead. Post 25 (5-2) got one back in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 14-5.

“I wouldn’t say we fought back all the way, they kept putting the pressure on,” Post 25 head coach Tim Ranum said. “We have good players, good hitters so we’re never going to give up in a game, certainly, when you give up eight runs in the first inning you’ve dug yourself quite a bit of a hole there.”

During the top of the fifth inning, the skies opened up and the rain continually got heavier as the Eagles fought through the rain to score three runs and push the lead out to 17-5. After the inning ended, the umpires got together and decided to put the game in a rain delay for approximately three minutes before deciding to end the game.

The game served as the return of the Eagles’ Tyson Jorrisen, Ethan Gall, Jackson Walters and Payton Hochhalter after Gall, Walters and Hochhalter took part in the 2023 North Dakota Shrine Bowl. The group went a combined 8-for-14 with six RBIs, one walk and one strikeout.

“It helps us keep rolling into tomorrow,” Walters said. “We’ll have the Govs tomorrow and then we’ll have Castleton later this week and then fourth of July break. But just, keep grinding, keep going into it. We’re starting to have more of a full team. This is the first time we’ve all played together since high school season so it feels good to be back with each other again.”

The Eagles are back in action at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, when they host the Bismarck Governors.

P14 17, P25 5

P14: 8 2 1 3 2–17 17 1

P25: 2 2 0 1 X–5 5 4

WP: Kane Schmidt, LP: Trent Ekren

Scoring Plays:

First inning:

P14: Carson Orr two-run double, Thomas Newman, Jackson Walters score

P14: Payton Hochhalter scores on a balk, unearned

P14: Tyson Jorrisen RBI single, Reagan Sortland scores

P14: Mason Lunzman two run HR, Jorrisen, Ehtan Gall score

P25: Lucas Hendrickson RBI single, Jack Erickson scores

P25: Ryder Bickett bases-loaded walk, Hudson Schmitz scores

Second inning:

P14: Hochhalter two-run HR, Walters scores

P25: Owen Hagel two-run single, Erickson, Schmitz score

Third inning:

P14: Hochhalter RBI single, Walz scores

Fourth inning:

P14: Jorrisen scores on a wild pitch

P14: Adam Sortland reaches on a dropped third strike, Nate Walz scores

P14: Sortland scores on a passed ball

P25: Grady Shipman scores on an error, unearned

Fifth inning:

P14: Jorrisen RBI single, Brooks Roaldson scores

P14: Ethan Gall sacrifice fly, Sortland scores

P14: Walz RBI single, Jorissen scores

