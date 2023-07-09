Jamestown Eagles fly high with 11-3 win over Mandan Chiefs

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles continued their hot streak with an 11-3 win over the Mandan Chiefs in the semifinals of the Phil Brown Classic on Saturday, July 8, at Jack Brown Stadium.

“If we play baseball the way we’ve been playing for the last few days, it’s gonna be very hard to beat us,” Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said. “But again, we have to do the little things. I keep stressing that to them, we do the little things during the ball game, we’re gonna win games and today we did. We hit the ball, we ran the bases well, we pitched to contact, played good defense and it was fun.”

The Eagles (10-8) have now won their last two games in a row and five out of their last seven games. During that stretch, they have outscored their opponents 70-24. The Eagles have now scored double-digits in six games this year.

The Chiefs (18-8) got off to a quick start as they scored three runs on three hits in the top of the first inning. After the Eagles starter Carson Orr got Tate Olson to line into a double play to end the frame, he retired nine of the next 10 batters in a row. Orr pitched a complete game giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six hitters and walking one.

“I was just pounding the outside corner and he (the umpire) was giving it to me,” Orr said.

The Eagles cut the deficit to one run with two in the bottom of the second to make it a 3-2 game. They blew the game open in the third as Jackson Walters got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, before coming home as the game-tying run when Ethan Gall hit a single to make it a 3-3 game. The Eagles added five more runs in the inning as they hit around and took an 8-3 lead.

The score stayed that way until the fifth when the Eagles scored three runs on two hits and an error to stretch the lead out to 11-3. The Eagles' most impactful hitter in the win was Tyson Jorrison who went 2-for-2 with two runs, four RBIs and a walk.

The Eagles return to action at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, when they take on the Bismarck Governors. The Eagles and Governors played on June 28, with the teams splitting the doubleheader.

“Whatever you can take from that game going into this game is always key,” Joseph said. “But everything is different again because it’s a different game. It’s a new game and we’re gonna have new arms and new bats and they’re gonna do the same thing and it’s gonna be a beautiful day.”

MC 3, P14 11

MC: 3 0 0 0 0 0 0–3 5 3

P14: 0 2 6 0 3 0 X–11 9 1

WP: Carson Orr, LP: Jordan Binder

Scoring plays:

First inning:

MC: Lucas Burgum RBI single, Seth Arenz scores

MC: McCoy Keller RBI single, Hudsen Sheldon scores

MC: Burgum scores on an error, unearned

Second inning:

P14: Tyson Jorrisen two-run double, Ethan Gall, Nate Walz score

Third inning:

P14: Gall RBI single, Jackson Walters scores

P14: Max Fronk bases-loaded walk, Thomas Newman scores

P14: Jorrisen RBI single, Brooks Roaldson scores P14: Mason Lunzman two run single, Walz, Jorrisen score

Fifth inning:

P14: Payton Hochhalter two run double, Fronk, Jorrisen score

Full bracket below:

First Round:

Bismarck Govs 15 vs. MayPort Posts 8 and 93 Patriots 2

Dickinson Roughriders 6 vs. Cando American Legion 9

Jamestown Post 14 Eagles 9 vs. Carrington Post 25 0

Detroit Lakes Post 15 5 vs. Mandan Chiefs 6

Second Round :

MayPort Post 8 and 93 Patriots 4 vs. Dickinson Roughriders 20

Carrington Post 25 1 vs. Detroit Lakes 9

Bismarck Govs 4 vs. Cando American Legion 3

Jamestown Post 14 Eagles 11 vs. Mandan Chiefs 3

Third Round:

MayPort Post 8 and 93 Patriots vs. Carrington Post 25, 11 a.m.

Dickinson Roughriders vs. Detroit Lakes Post 15, 1 p.m.

Cando American Legion vs. Mandan Chiefs, 3 p.m.

Jamestown Post 14 Eagles vs. Bismarck Govs, 5 p.m.