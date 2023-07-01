Jamestown Eagles get commanding 11-1 win over Casselton

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles played error-free baseball as they got an 11-1 win over the Casselton Haymakers on Friday, June 30, at Jack Brown Stadium.

“It’s always important to get a good win like this,” Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said. “We played errorless baseball and that’s what happens. It was fun today because of that, guys were flying around, going to get baseballs. Payton Hochhalter had a great play coming and getting the ball, Thomas Newman doing a great job, Tyson Jorrisen, and then you have outfielders, when you don’t have Mason Lunzman in the outfield, you still have good outfielders go and get baseballs. That was good and then again, Carson Orr throwing really well, staying in the zone and keeping the balls down and getting groundballs.”

The win sees the Eagles not commit an error for the second time in the last four games. The Eagles have now scored double digits in five games this season. The Eagles’ Carson Orr pitched a complete game giving up one run on six hits, while walking two batters and striking out five. The performance lowers Orr’s ERA on the season to 0.93.

“It’s throwing a lot of strikes,” Orr said. “I was letting our defense work and throw strikes. That’s about it.”

The Eagles (8-7) opened the scoring in the first when Thomas Newman hit a single to left to make it 1-0 before they added two more in the frame to go up 3-0. The Haymakers fought back in the second as they loaded the bases with only one out but Orr was able to work through it with only one run allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles scored in every inning as they continued to push the lead out. The winning run was scored in the sixth when Adam Sortland hit a single to score his cousin Reagan and Brooks Roaldson and make it 11-1. In total, the Eagles had 12 players get an at-bat, with Jackson Walters leading the way going 3-for-3 with two runs.

“We wanted to get everybody else some at-bats as well,” Joseph said. “Jackson and Payton, they were gone last week for football. So, just giving them more at-bats, more live cuts. We need that going into next week when we play the Phil Brown (Classic).”

More Local Sports Coverage





Thanks to both of the Eagles' assistant coaches, Jim Roaldson and Jake Stilwell being out, Joseph turned to Lunzman to be the team’s first base coach for the first few innings.

“It was fun honestly because when I get a little bit older I want to be a coach,” Lunzman said. “So, it was good to get at least a little bit of experience. Even though I know all the guys, so it’s fun always just talking to them out there.”

The Eagles' Payton Hochhalter (3) and Mason Lunzman (5) speak during the bottom of the fourth inning against Casselton on Friday, June 30, at Jack Brown Stadium. Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun

The Eagles are back in action at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, when they host the Gillette Riders.

CH 1, P14 11

CH: 0 1 0 0 0 0 0–1 6 1

P14: 3 2 1 2 1 2 X–11 13 0

ADVERTISEMENT

WP: Carson Orr, LP: Brendan Maasjo

Scoring plays:

First inning:

P14: Thomas Newman RBI single, Jackson Walters scores

P14: Ethan Gall two-run double, Payton Hochhalter, Thomas Newman score

Second inning:

CH: Sam Kobbervig RBI single, Carter Vrchota scores

P14: Hochhalter RBI single, Tyson Jorrissen scores

ADVERTISEMENT

P14: Carson Orr sacrifice fly, Adam Sortland scores

Third inning:

P14: Jorrissen RBI single, Nate Walz scores

Fourth inning:

P14: Walters scores on a wild pitch

P14: Hochhalter scores on a wild pitch

Fifth inning:

P14: Adam Sortland RBI groundout, Max Fronk scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth inning:

P14: A. Sortland, RBI single, Reagan Sortland scores, Fronk scores