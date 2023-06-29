Jamestown Eagles split doubleheader against Bismarck Govs

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Eagles hit around twice as they scored 12 runs in a 12-2 walk-off win over the Bismarck Governors on Wednesday, June 28, at Jack Brown Stadium.

One day after the Eagles scored 17 runs, the offense didn’t slow down as two batters into the bottom of the first, Jackson Walters hit a two-run shot over the wall in right-center. The Eagles added on from there taking a 6-0 lead into the second inning.

The Governors cut into the lead in the third when Chase Groseclose hit a bomb over the wall in right to cut the deficit to 6-2. The Eagles kept their momentum going in the fourth as the Governors’ Carter Krueger flew into a double play to end the fifth inning.

The score stayed where it was until the fifth when the Eagles bats exploded again to the tune of five runs as they broke double digits for the second day in a row and the fourth time this season, as they took an 11-2 lead. The Eagles’ Ethan Gall ended the game with a walk-off single in the sixth to score Nate Walz and give his team the 12-2 win.

BG 2, P14 12

BG: 0 0 2 0 0 0–2 3 2

P14: 6 0 0 0 5 1–12 17 2

WP: Mason Lunzman, LP: Nick Patton

Scoring plays:

First inning:

P14: Jackson Walters two run HR, Mason Lunzman scores

P14: Carson Orr RBI double, Payton Hochhalter scores

P14: Brooks Roaldson RBI double, Thomas Newman scores

P14: Lunzman RBI single, Roaldson scores

Third inning:

BG: Jace Gorseclose two-run HR, Isaac Mitchell scores

Fifth inning:

P14: Ethan Gall RBI single, Newman scores

P14: Jorissen RBI single, Roaldson scores

P14: Lunzman RBI double, Gall scores

P14: Walters two-run single, Jorissen, Lunzman score

Sixth inning:

P14: Gall RBI single, Walz scores

Eagles struggle with runners on in game two loss:

The Eagles continued their trend of splitting double headers as they lost 8-6 to the Governors in eight innings in the second game of the doubleheader.

This season, the Eagles have played six doubleheaders and split every one of them. The Eagles are now 0-2 in extra innings games this season.

The Eagles opened the scoring in the second with a three-run second inning, to go up 3-0. The Eagles (7-7) appeared to put the game out of reach when Mason Lunzman hit a bomb to right to push the lead out to 6-2 in the fourth. The Governors (11-7) continued to chip away though as they scored two in the fifth and two in the seventh to tie the game up at six.

There were three unique plays in the sixth as the Eagles’ Max Fronk reached on a catcher’s interference and then the next hitter was Tyson Jorissen who was called out on a hitter’s interference. Two batters later, Fronk slipped and was promptly tagged out by the first basemen, Jameson Johnson.

“They talked about a catcher’s interference,” Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said. “What I assume they were asking about was for the batter to be out and the runner out but the umps had that right. I was asking about the interference at second base but the umpire saw it a different way and we have to move on.”

The Governors scored two in the eighth on three hits to take an 8-6 lead. In total, the Eagles left seven runners on base in this game.

“If it was frustrating if we were striking out, you know no, but we hit the ball and we hit the ball right at guys,” Joseph said. “It happens, it’s part of baseball, yes we stranded runners but you know what? We had a lot of hard-hit balls today and we’re gonna keep building off that and hopefully, we can close out a game two.”

The Eagles return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, when they host the Cassleton Haymakers.

BG 8, P14 6

BG: 0 0 1 1 2 0 2 2–8 17 3

P14: 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 0–6 9 3

WP: Eli Thompson LP: Thomas Newman

Scoring plays:

Second inning:

P14: Gall sacrifice fly, Orr scores

P14: Newman scores on a passed ball

P14: Jorissen RBI single, Roaldson scores

Third inning:

BG: Jameson Johnson scores on a passed ball

Fourth inning:

BG: Parker Sagsveen RBI ground out, Michael Fagerland scores

Fifth inning:

BG: Max Vig RBI single, Marcus Butts scores

BG: Gavin Lill reaches on an error, Mitchell scores, unearned

Sixth inning:

BG: Butts RBI single, Sagsveen scores

Seventh inning:

BG: Fageland reaches on an error, Vig scores, unearned

BG: Noah Riedinger RBI single, Lill scores