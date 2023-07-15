Jamestown Eagles struggle in 8-1 loss to Anoka

DETROIT LAKES, MN — Despite the Jamestown Eagles pitchers striking out 11 Anoka Post 102 Tornadoes hitters, the offense could not do enough to keep up in an 8-1 loss on Friday, July 14, at Detroit Lakes High School.

The Eagles' 11 strikeouts are the most they’ve had in a losing effort since they struck out 12 hitters against the Bismarck Capitals in a 4-0 loss on July 24, 2019.

The Tornadoes scored first as they took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth where the Eagles tied it up on a Thomas Newman single. After the Newman single, the next seven Eagles were retired in order.

The Tornadoes responded with a big top of the fifth as they scored four runs on four hits including two home runs to take a 5-1 lead. The Tornadoes added three more in the sixth to put the game out of reach at 8-1.

In the loss, the Eagles (12-10) had eight hits from eight different hitters. On the other side, the Tornadoes had nine hits from five different hitters as they were led by Reagan Reeder who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs and one walk.

The Eagles are back in action at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, when they take on Detoit Lakes.

AT: 0 0 0 1 4 3 0–8 9 0

P14: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0–1 8 1

WP: Max Hoheisel, LP: Carson Orr

Scoring plays:

Fourth inning:

AT: Louis Hertling single, Sawyer Chell scores, unearned

P14: Thomas Newman RBI single, Payton Hochhalter scores

Fifth inning:

AT: Luke Dechene solo HR

AT: Reagan Reeder RBI double, Chell scores

AT: Hertling two-run HR, Reeder scores

Sixth inning:

AT: Chell grounds into a fielder’s choice, Noah Thelen scores

AT: Reeder RBI single, Chell scores

AT: Hertling RBI single, Reeder scores