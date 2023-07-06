Jamestown Eagles struggle on the mound in 5-4 loss to Gillette

JAMESTOWN — Despite only giving up three hits, seven walks came back to bite the Jamestown Post 14 Eagles in a 5-4 loss to the Gillette Riders on Wednesday, June 5 at Jack Brown Stadium.

Out of the 110 pitches that the Eagles' four hurlers threw, 54 of them were balls. In total, the Eagles threw 15 first-pitch balls to Riders hitters. None of the Riders' runs were scored off of their three hits. The Eagles' most effective pitcher was Adam Sortland who pitched two innings, giving up two hits, no runs, walking two and striking out two.

“They haven’t had very many innings,” Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said. “The spring season was kind of spread out so you were able to throw Payton and Mason a lot, Thomas as well. But again, to win championships you need more than two or three pitchers, you need five, six pitchers and that’s what we’re trying to figure out right now. Who’s gonna be our fourth, fifth, sixth pitcher because we have our top three, top four but we need two more and we need some middle relief guys and we need a closer just in case our guys can’t go full games.”

The Riders scored two runs on no hits in the top of the first as they scored on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and an RBI groundout. The trend would continue as they didn’t get their first hit until four batters into the third inning. The Riders got their second hit of the game on an infield single from Brady Richards to leave off the sixth inning.

The Eagles (8-8) got one back in the second on a double steal with Reagan Sortland swiping home to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Riders (43-16) tacked on one in the third, fourth and fifth innings to stretch the lead out to 5-1.

The Eagles responded from there scoring one in the fifth and the sixth to head into the bottom of the seventh down 5-3. Four batters into the bottom of the seventh, Reagan Sortland smoked a double to left to score Ethan Gall and cut the deficit to 5-4. However, Reagan Sortland would be stranded on second, part of nine Eagles runners that were left on base in the loss.

The Eagles are back in action at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, when they host Carrington.

GR 5, P14 4

GR: 2 0 1 1 1 0 0–5 3 0

P14: 0 1 0 0 1 1 1–4 11 2

WP: Hogan Tystad, LP: Adam Sortland

Scoring Plays:

First inning:

GR: Mason Drube bases-loaded hit by pitch, Keyton Kilian scores

GR: Riley Schilling RBI groundout, Seth Petersen scores

Second inning:

P14: Mason Lunzman steals second, Reagan Sortland steals home

Third inning:

GR: Kilian scores on a passed ball

Fourth inning:

GR: Brady Richards scores on an error, unearned

Fifth inning:

GR: Petersen steals home

P14: Ethan Gall RBI single, Carson Orr scores

Sixth inning:

P14: Max Fronk RBI single, Tyson Jorrissen scores

Seventh inning:

P14: Sortland RBI double, Gall scores