Jamestown Eagles win Phil Brown with 7-0 win over Bismarck Govs

JAMESTOWN — In the second inning, the Bismarck Governors stranded the bases loaded down 1-0, which gave the Jamestown Post 14 Eagles the opening they needed to get a 7-0 win in the championship game of the Phil Brown Classic on Sunday, July 9, at Jack Brown Stadium.

"It's our tournament," Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said. "So, it's always good when you win your tournament. The boys came to play this weekend, swung the bats very well, played very good defense and did the little things to win a tournament."

The win sees the Eagles win their first Phil Brown tournament since 2021. The Eagles were scheduled to play in the final last year before rain canceled the final day of the tournament.

Through the tournament, the Eagles outscored their opponents 27-3, and held them to six hits. In the win over the Govs, the Eagles held the Govs to one hit. The Eagles starter was Thomas Newman who went five innings giving up one hit and one walk while striking out three. Over his last 6.1 innings, Newman has given up one hit and one walk, while striking out six hitters.

"I filled the strike zone a lot, kept them off-balance, it was a lot of weak contact, even the solid contact, we were making plays on it," Newman said.

The Eagles (11-8) got out to a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third where they blew the game open. Two batters into the frame, Mason Lunzman smoked a ball over the wall in right to push the lead out to 3-0. Newman helped himself out at the plate in the third inning as he hit a single to score a run and push the lead out to 5-0. Newman also put the game out of reach in the sixth with a two run double to make it 7-0. In total, Newman went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk.

The Eagles turned to Mason Lunzman to close the game out and he did just that pitching a perfect seventh inning to secure his team the title. Lunzman also made an impact at the plate as he went 2-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and three runs. Newman, Lunzman and Jackson Walters all went 2-for-3 in the game.

"We've been getting a lot more confidence in the box and we've been putting a lot more work in, in the cages. So, that all helps and ties togther," Lunzman said.

The Eagles return to action at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, when they go to Minot.

The Eagles' Thomas Newman throws a pitch against the Bismarck Govs during the Phil Brown Classic on Sunday, July 9, at Jack Brown Stadium. Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun

BG 0, P14 7

BG: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0–0 1 1

P14: 1 1 3 0 0 2 X–7 9 3

WP: Thomas Newman, LP: Parker Sagsveen

Scoring plays:

First inning:

P14: Mason Lunzman scores on a passed ball

Second inning:

P14: Brooks Roaldson steals home

Third inning:

P14: Lunzman hits a solo HR

P14: Jackson Walters scores on an error, unearned

P14: Thomas Newman RBI single, Payton Hochhalter scores

Sixth inning:

P14: Newman two-run double, Lunzman, Walters score

Full bracket below:

First Round:

Bismarck Govs 15 vs. MayPort Posts 8 and 93 Patriots 2

Dickinson Roughriders 6 vs. Cando American Legion 9

Jamestown Post 14 Eagles 9 vs. Carrington Post 25 0

Detroit Lakes Post 15 5 vs. Mandan Chiefs 6

Second Round :

MayPort Post 8 and 93 Patriots 4 vs. Dickinson Roughriders 20

Carrington Post 25 1 vs. Detroit Lakes 9

Bismarck Govs 4 vs. Cando American Legion 3

Jamestown Post 14 Eagles 11 vs. Mandan Chiefs 3

Third Round:

MayPort Post 8 and 93 Patriots 7 vs. Carrington Post 25 9

Dickinson Roughriders 9 vs. Detroit Lakes Post 15 4

Cando American Legion 1 vs. Mandan Chiefs 8

Jamestown Post 14 Eagles 7 vs. Bismarck Govs 0