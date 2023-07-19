Jimmies' Hayden Brown playing for Traverse City Splitters

JAMESTOWN — While many of the University of Jamestown baseball players are playing summer baseball around the country and Canada, only one is in the Northwoods League.

Rising senior Hayden Brown is playing for the Traverse City Pit Spitters. He has made four appearances while compiling a 10.80 ERA over four games, giving up six runs on eight hits, while striking out three hitters.

Despite the high ERA, Brown has improved with every appearance. He gave up four runs in 0.1 innings in his first appearance but has since pitched in 4.2 innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs, while recording three strikeouts and three walks.

“It’s been a really cool experience, a lot of really fun guys, good people around me,” Brown said. “I’ve been able to learn a lot from all the players. It’s been a really cool experience.”

Jimmies head coach Tom Hager used his connections with Pit Spitters assistant coach Todd Reid, who coached against the Jimmies at Olivet Nazarene, to help get Brown to the team.

“Hayden is a very talented college baseball player and we were hoping that he could get connected with a high-level college summer league,” Hager said. “One of our connections was with Traverse City and their coaching staff. So, he had a chance to reach out to them, they were interested, and Hayden made the decision to join the team for the second half of the season.”

Despite the relationships that Hager and his staff have with coaches around the country, they don’t talk about playing time with their players' summer coaches.

“When we reach out to summer coaches about our players, the first question we ask them is how are our guys representing themselves,” Hager said. “We want to make sure wherever they are whether they’re in the U.S. or Canada that they’re representing the program the right way, that they’re working hard, that they’re playing the game the right way and then that they’re making the right type of improvements that they’re focusing not just on the results but also on the process every day.”

Despite going to see Brown over the weekend of July 14, Hager said he spends more time recruiting during the summer than going to see his players with their summer teams.

Brown is the first Jimmie to play in the Northwoods League since Quinn Irey played for the Bismarck Larks in 2017.

Brown had 60 days off between the end of the Jimmies season and the start of his season with the Pit Spitters.

“I was playing catch with Cade (Torgerson) just trying to get my body locked in, tip-top shape for this, get my arm feeling good, get it in shape to be able to throw as much as I can,” Brown said.

Brown is one of seven NAIA players on the Pit Spitters, including Aaron Forrest who plays for GPAC rival Doane University.

“We’ve talked a lot,” Brown said. “We’ve become friends, Andy Kupec, he was on the team last year, my roommate, he went to high school with Aaron so we have that common ground. He introduced me to everybody, showed me the ropes when I got here.”

Two out of the three batters who Brown struck out play at the Division I level.

“I think it’ll help me a lot,” Brown said. “I think it’ll help me be a better pitcher rather than just a thrower. It’ll help me learn sequences and things like that.”

Brown said his experience with the Pit Spitters has served as a tremendous learning experience.

“Whether it’s something that someone does to get ready for a game or something does in the bullpen to help feel a pitch or how somebody is holding something to get it to move differently when it feels like it’s not moving for them,” Brown said.