6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Jimmies men's cross country expecting to take big step forward

The Jimmies are heading into their first full season under director of cross country and track and field Jarvis Jelen.

Jimmies men's cross country
Members of the Jimmies' men's cross country team run on the track at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium during practice on Monday, Aug. 28.
Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — Heading into the 2023 men’s cross-country season, the University of Jamestown is going to be coached by the Director of track and field and cross country Jarvis Jelen for a full season for the first time.

“It’s a massive difference, coming into this fall versus jumping in last spring,” Jelen said. “Last spring was just survival getting through, both Connor Salisbury and I just kind of figuring things out. I was mainly observing, learning about the school, learning about the program and people in it and trying to figure out the best path forward with practical needs and practical goals and vision for that….This summer’s been really good to really build and really recruit for the future and have our cross country teams prepared for the fall.”

Heading into the Jimmies season-opening meet, the Augie Twilight meet, on Friday, Sept. 1, Jelen and his team have sky-high expectations. Jelen said he could not pick one breakout candidate instead saying the entire team will take big steps forward this year.

“We’re very excited,” Jelen said. “We’re gonna be much better than we have been in a while on the men’s and women’s side. We’re in a good place right now, we haven’t had our first meet yet but we’ll start getting our first experience next Friday at the Augie Twilight and training was really solid for a group over the summer, not as good for another group. But we had a really good week of training and team camp and we have a lot of momentum even for those that weren’t training as well.”

Last year, the Jimmies finished 10th in the GPAC Championships with their highest finisher being Drew Hjelmstad who finished 50th with a time of 28:33.45. Hjelmstad said he wants to improve his time this year and his best skill is his competitiveness. The junior said his goals for this season are to take steps forward as a team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In order to have a big year, we’re going to have to work really hard,” Hjelmstad said. “A lot of the teams that are ahead of us now, we definitely need to outwork our competition and we’ve been doing that so far. We gotta work as a team.”

After finishing 10th in the GPAC Championships, the Jimmies have been picked to finish in 10th again this year. Hjelmstad said he believes his team should be ranked higher than they are heading into the season. Jelen said his team will be significantly better this season than they were last year.

“(The confidence comes from) knowing what we need to do in training and when the athletes execute I know where we’re at. I just know where we’re at, I know where we used to be and we know what we need to do in training. The more each person that gets the training done, we know a baseline expectation for them and put all that together and we were substantially ahead of where we were fitness-wise in the past.”

The Jimmies hosted a cross-country team camp in late June, which Jelen said was attended by recruits from future years including 2024. Although he said a few current Jimmies help out at the camp, Jelen said it was mostly staffed by himself and head coach Jim Clark. Jelen said he is currently recruiting for the 2024 season. This year, Jelen said he expects his team’s graduate assistant and runner Michael Ocasek to play a tremendous leadership role within the squad. He said he expects different people to step up and lead as the season goes along.

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
JSSPS General Sports
College
NDSCS announces addition of women's soccer team
40m ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
EWU game week preview
Men's Sports
Bison Video Blog: Eastern Washington Game Preview
14h ago
 · 
By  Dom Izzo
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes against Nebraska on Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
Gophers football at the Fair comes with a side of Hawkeyes
1d ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness speaks to a committee at the North Dakota Capitol on Feb. 9, 2023.
North Dakota
Potential faster national permitting process could have impact in North Dakota
1d ago
 · 
By  Joey Harris / The Bismarck Tribune
2181611+ed schafer.JPG
North Dakota
Former Gov. Ed Schafer's car was stolen while on a radio show, but what happened next may be more surprising
1d ago
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
368286857_852469266473192_5080522370227734752_n.jpg
Moorhead
After airline breaks wheelchair, Moorhead teen bedridden while waiting for replacement
4d ago
 · 
By  Sam Goetzinger
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13