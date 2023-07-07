Jimmies men's hoops get 15 players in 2023 recruiting class

JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown men’s basketball team has announced its 2023 recruiting class of 15 players from seven different states.

“We wanted to get more depth throughout our program and I think we did a good job of that,” Jimmies head coach Danny Neville said.

The Jimmies are bringing in 11 players from high school and four players from the transfer portal. The 11 high school players are Spencer Barr, Tate Grossman, Camden Justice, Bryer Kaczynski, Matthew Matheney, Jack Rosendahl, Jackson Simmons, Ayden Stainbrook, Garrett Sullivan, Riley Thorpe and Malek Wieker. The four transfers are Colton Spencer, Covy Kelly, Antonio Chandler and Silas Bennion.

Kelly is a guard from Walla Walla Community College (Wash.) where he spent two years, shooting 46% from the 3-point line, as the team went 24-6 last year.

Kelly said he wanted to commit after he met his future teammates and coaches.

“I like to be a part of a competitive program so I’ll be on a winning team for the most part and be able to have a successful season and grow as an athlete and as a student and make relationships that will carry on past just basketball," Kelly said.

Neville said he is looking for big impacts from Kelly, Antonio Chandler, Silas Bennion and Spencer Barr. Neville said the class doesn’t have one defining trait but it has a mix of players who can shoot the ball well, are very athletic and have good size.

Last season, the Jimmies went 27-7 and made it to the Sweet 16 with three players averaging double digits. The Jimmies are looking to replace five players from last year’s roster, including the team’s all-time leading scorer, Mason Walters, and Marc Kjos who finished his career with over 1,000 career points. After Kjos graduated and Walters transferred after graduating.

Despite next year’s coaching staff being entirely different outside of Neville and newly promoted graduate assistant Carter Janssen, Neville said he did not talk to recruits while the staff turnover occurred.

“We think it’s one of the better classes that we’ve gotten in the last couple years as a whole,” Neville said. “So, I think we did a good job of getting obviously positions that we needed but we did a good job of getting the right guys that fit our program.”

One of the high school recruits who is coming to the Jimmies program is former Ellendale guard Riley Thorpe.

“A big part of why I wanted to commit to UJ (is) because (of) my brother (Hunter),” Thorpe said. “He’s been in the basketball program for the last three years. He’s gonna be a senior this year now and he’s gonna be assistant coaching. So, I will really like having my brother as a coach. It’s gonna be really fun.”

Thorpe said he is excited to be coached by his brother but the relationship will change.

“It will be pretty interesting,” Thorpe said. “He’ll push me around a lot. It won’t be a brother relationship. He’s gonna be my coach so it will be a lot different, but he’ll be a pretty good coach.”

Kelly will not be alone when he comes to the Jimmies. His fiance, Kylie Wood, has committed to play for the Jimmies women’s basketball team.

“It was definitely something we wanted to do,” Kelly said. “It wasn’t a make-or-break type of thing but it was definitely a unique opportunity that UJ was able to offer us both. So, we’re very fortunate to be able to keep playing at the same school. It will be really fun for us, our first year being married to be able to be at the same school and be able to both play basketball rather than one of us having to give it up to be together.”

Kelly described his game as being very consistent.

“The last two years in college, I’ve shot over 45% or about 45% from three both years and I feel like that’s a weapon to have offensively on the basketball court,” Kelly said. “Somebody that can shoot that high of a percentage even while the other team knows they’re that good of a shooter. So, I would just say I’m very consistent in that aspect and I’m very coachable.”

Thorpe said his expectations heading into his freshmen year is for the game to speed up from the high school level and he will need to react by working hard. Thorpe said his goals for his first year are to continue to improve and win lots of games.

Despite recruiting players from all over the country, Neville said his team will continue to recruit locally. Although the team recruited four players form the transfer portal, Neville said the team will continue to be built from the high school ranks.

“Obviously we’ve been a program that really relies on high school kids,” Neville said, “but there are those years where you need experience. For us, we like to do a little bit of both but it varies on who we think we are and what our returners are like. Definitely, the transfer portal, they have to fit what we’re doing. It has to be the right guy, it can’t just be a good player, they have to fit what we’re trying to do.”