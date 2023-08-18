Jimmies men's soccer continues to build new culture

JAMESTOWN — University of Jamestown Men’s Soccer head coach Connor Campbell is continuing to rebuild the program and turn over the roster heading into the 2023 season. Campbell has brought in 25 freshmen to a roster that returns 13 players.

“We just want to make sure we’re giving everyone in our program who is healthy and eligible a chance to play because that’s how you develop,” Campbell said. “I think the game is the best teacher. ... Our main intention is can we create competition in training and can we create opportunities for guys to apply it in games whether it’s the first team or not? ... Ideally, we don’t have to recruit this many next year. The thing that I’m excited about is we now have the majority of the program (that) was recruited by myself and the ones that weren’t are bought in. I’m excited to see what we can do this year as well as in the next year or two as these guys grow together.”

Campbell said in the early part of the season, he wants to see his team come together and show that they are a new team on and off the field.

“We’re building good chemistry,” Campbell said. “I think we’re more talented than last year. I know we were pretty talented last year we just didn’t really come together as a team right away so we dug ourselves a hole. That’s kind of the biggest thing I want to see initially is just can we play as a team, offense, defense, covering for each other, being positive, things like that. If we do that we have enough talent that we should be pretty successful.”

Last year, the Jimmies went 6-11-1, finishing the year losing two of the last three games. Heading into this season, the Jimmies have been picked to finish eighth in the GPAC preseason poll.

The Jimmies lost their top two scorers this year, leaving Frankie Parkinson who finished third on the team with three goals as the highest-scoring returner.

Parkinson said his team has changed formations and he is slotting in as a central midfielder. Parkinson said his team needs to put all of the pieces together and work as a team in order to have success.

“I’d love to get some goals,” Parkinson said. “Coach Campbell has put me in a position where he’s facilitating what I do as a player. I’m getting into goal-scoring opportunities and time will tell if I take the chances or not.”

Campbell said he wants to see how Jack Crombie, Wade McWhorter and James Moody perform in their new positions. He said he wants his team’s attacking play to be spread out this year.

The Jimmies are a very diverse group with players from 13 countries and 12 states.

“I purposefully try to recruit people from different areas or different backgrounds to where we don’t really have people that are singled out,” Campbell said. “We have three French guys this year, some of them are better at English, some of them aren’t as good and everyone’s improving but we want people to feel not just at home in a new place because they have 40 brothers but also at home because they have that piece of home.”

The Jimmies coaching staff also looks different this year as Campbell added former Jimmie Austin Schaefer and former Jimmie goalie Keanan Ainge as the team’s goalkeeper coach.

The Jimmies start the season at noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, when they take on the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. The Jimmies follow that up with a scrimmage before their home opener at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, when they take on Oak Hills Christian (Minn.).

The Jimmies will not play their home games this season on the UJ Turf Field. The Jimmies will play at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium.

“It’s an adjustment every year for our international guys just because they’re not used to all the different lines and numbers and stuff," Campbell said. "I think there’s an excitement to it as well being in this stadium and the possibilities that can come with that. But, realistically, you gotta get used to a field no matter what. If it was the same exact field and it was grass there’d be an adjustment. So, all fields have at least slightly different dimensions. We’re going to make it our home. We’re going to protect it as well as possible. We’re grateful we have it honestly, just because our main field is a construction site.”