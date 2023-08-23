Jimmies reminisce about previous winning streak against VCSU

JAMESTOWN — When the University of Jamestown takes the field at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, against Valley City State University, the Jimmies will try to do something that hasn’t been done in 13 years — win back-to-back Paint Buckets.

“I think it’s such an awesome rivalry and it’s such a great game and the atmosphere is so fun that no matter what you’re still able to take away the memories of playing in a game,” Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro said. "As far as coaching of it, being able to come home with it, put it in your office and have it be a part of your program for another year, I think that would be really cool to experience that because obviously, we haven’t yet. I think our guys are super excited to make sure to keep it at home and this is where it belongs.”

The last time the Jimmies kept the trophy for two consecutive years was in 2009-10 when they were in the midst of a five-game winning streak. The head coach for both of those games was Emmett “Bud” Etzold.

“We had a nice bunch of guys that went through the program,” Etzold said. “I had actually joined in 2008, Tom Dosch had been the coach up through the 2007 season. So, we had a good group, when I came we had a senior-dominated bunch and they were pretty highly successful all the way along and Valley had a good bunch of guys too. It’s always made for a good rivalry.”

The Jimmies won the 2009 game 38-19 with Max Boe recording five receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. His final touchdown was a 53-yard reception that put the game out of reach.

Boe said specific plays from the games don’t stand out but he remembers trying to return a kick against Valley City and getting obliterated by a Vikings tackler.

“We circled that game I think because it’s such a good rivalry, go in with a game plan and got lucky that they threw me the ball a couple times I guess,” Boe said.

Boe said the expectation heading into all of his team’s games was to win and that the games against the Vikings were no exception.

The 2010 game was significantly more competitive as the Jimmies won 19-13 with Dustin Erbes coming up clutch with a game-saving interception late in the fourth quarter. Erbes said he felt pure joy the moment he caught the ball and avoided celebratory tackles on his way back to the sideline.

“That was a battle, back and forth,” Erbes said. “There’s a picture I’ve been wanting to get put on a big poster actually, right after I caught it and four of my teammates, defensive backs, were celebrating. I remember the formation they were in and where it was on the field exactly when I caught that. It was a tipped pass, drag route in front of me and a teammate got a hand on it and it happened to come right to me, we were able to end the game that way.”

The winning streak did let Erbes and his teammates brag to their friends on the other side of the rivalry.

“Honestly that’s something that I never let any friends down that either we played with or went to Valley,” Erbes said. “I think our first year, my wife had a plaque made for me with the college fight song and all the Paint Bucket trophy scores since like 1960s. We had a winning streak from, yeah, '07 to 2010, that’s something I brag about. I don’t do it too often. But something I always poke and jab on is that I never lost to them when I was playing there. … It’s always a rivalry, it’s one of the biggest ones in the country to continue to be played, a great week and a great battle every time we play.”

When the Jimmies beat the Vikings last year, Mistro became the second coach in program history to win the Paint Bucket as a player and a coach, joining Josh Kittell.

“That’s what you do when you come to Jamestown, you’re going to play Valley and you’re going to win the Paint Bucket, so the mentality of it is pretty much the same,” Mistro said. “I think the difference now is as a coach, I care more about the guys having the ability to have that feeling as a player than I do as a coach because I remember having it as a player. I think we lost my sophomore year in college and it sucked and it hurts and it wasn’t great but that was a selfish personal feeling. I didn’t feel it for the other hundred guys, as a coach I think you feel it for the other hundred guys, and it’s like, ‘Oh man that really does sting.’ I think that could be the bigger difference, if we lose it, I feel like I let the guys down.”

Thanks to his role as a part-time color commentator for the Jimmies radio broadcasts, Etzold continues to pay attention to the current Jimmies and is excited that Mistro has continued to recruit local players. He said it is hard to compare his teams from the current roster because of the increase in technology and the impact it has had on recruiting.

Boe said he sees an increase in talent from the teams he played on that beat the Vikings to the current Jimmies squad.

“It’s funny, all the stuff I see out there, they look better,” Boe said. “I would think that they’re probably a bit more talented, a bit bigger, faster, stronger than we were back in the day. But I’m sure coach Mistro has a lot of the same traditions that we were a part of and I’m sure there’s a lot of similarities as well.”