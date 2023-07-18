Jimmies women's hoops host future players at Elite Camp

JAMESTOWN — Some of the girls in attendance at the University of Jamestown’s Elite Camp on Monday, July 17, were getting experience playing on their new home court of Harold Newman Arena while being coached by their future teammates.

The camp saw participants ranging from those entering seventh grade to those who recently graduated from high school.

“It’ll be helpful because I’m getting to know a lot of the upperclassmen and spending a lot of time with them in the weight room and at camps and open gyms,” Jimmie commit Teagan Bosche said. “It’s helped me build really good relationships for the coming years.”

Jimmies head coach Thad Sankey said he wanted to organize the camp to bring future and prospective players onto the campus.

“It’s a good exposure event for players and we get players that we’re recruiting on our court and our campus,” Sankey said. “Area high school players get a chance to experience our team and our program and it’s a nice look into what it’s like to be a Jimmie basketball player.”

Bosche said the camp was mandatory for all the incoming freshmen on the team. Sankey said it personally felt good to have his team and the campers on the floor competing again. Sankey and his staff separated the 53 kids into groups based on their age and skill level and position.

“We have a good group of campers, a good mix of younger and older players but we have talent in every grade here,” Sankey said. “It’s exciting to see some players that are going to end up playing for us and some of them that are already committed.”

In total, there were 11 current Jimmies working as counselors at the camp, where they served as coaches and referees in addition to helping out with the drills.

“It’s really awesome, they’re really good coaches, they definitely know the game really well,” Bosche said. “I’m super excited to learn from them because they’re really talented. It’s good to get that experience from them.”

One of the coaches and referees was Jimmies fifth-year senior Hannah DeMars, who said the team will benefit from having the experience of meeting each other at the camp.

“It’s great to see the game from a different view, you are able to see things you normally don’t when playing,” DeMars said. “When reffing it’s hard to watch everyone at once, so it definitely makes me have more respect for them.”

The Jimmies have previously hosted camps which Sankey said helps the current Jimmies interact and coach the new Jimmies.

“It’s really good, most of them have the same experience too, coming to our camps whether they’re the team camp or the elite camp and they get a taste of our program that way," Sankey said.

One of the campers who is currently committed has been playing a lot of basketball recently, as Halle Crockett played in the Lions All-Star Basketball games on July 10-11.

“I played soccer so stayed in condition there and just doing at-home workouts by yourself and things like that help you stay in shape and be ready for summer basketball,” Crockett said.

Crockett said she wanted to play in the camp to continue to work out with the Jimmies. During some of the drills, Sankey and his staff had the players run plays for their groups.

“I like how they switched it up this year, last year I came to the elite camp here in high school and I like how they’re switching it up with the skills and playing together too,” Crockett said. “So it’s been a good balance.”

This year, Bosche is the only Jamestown Blue Jay to commit to the program, which allows her to be in town and work out with her new teammates before school officially starts in the fall.

“I’m on campus every single day for lifting and we’re here at the gym once or twice a week for basketball and then for camps,” Bosche said.

Crockett said the workouts with her future teammates did not start during the camp.

“We played together last night, this morning we did workouts together,” Crockett said. “It’s really helping with that transition of college basketball.”