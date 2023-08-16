Jimmies women's volleyball starting title defense in Texas

JAMESTOWN — The 2023-24 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team will inevitably be compared to the national championship-winning team from last season. But as far as the team is concerned, they are happy to leave the past where it is.

“We never planned on winning a national championship last year,” said Jon Hegerle, Jimmies head coach. “That’s just a distraction. Our job is just to maximize our potential as people and as players and try to play a great brand of volleyball.”

Last year, the Jimmies went 37-2, winning their final 18 matches in a row, including the national championship match, three sets to two over Corban University (Oregon).

The title was the first team title in the University of Jamestown’s history.

This year’s team will have to replace four graduated seniors including Kalli Hegerle and Anna Holen, who combined for 882 kills, 846 assists and 65 aces. Hegerle said his team will miss Hegerle and Holen because of their skill on the court and their leadership ability off the court. Hegerle said the responsiblity of replacing the two to be shared by multiple players including Paige Oswald, Tenley Buddenhagen and Lily Bertsch.

“Everyone’s improved, all of our players have improved,” Hegerle said. “What it is, is looking at how we’re gonna replace those four players from last year and specifically Anna and Kalli. They did a lot for our team. We’ll have a new setter in there, Paige Oswald will be back, but it’ll be Tenley Buddenhagen or Lily Bertsch, and they both improved a lot. It’s fun to watch that competition for spots in our program. What that does is it creates a hunger for improvement so players are coming in and getting extra reps.”

One of the players that will be tasked with replacing Holen is junior outside hitter Aleah Zieske. Last year, Zieske had 299 kills — third on the team behind Hegerle and Holen — 16 aces, 107 digs and 49 blocks.

“I feel like obviously, she (Holen) was an amazing player but with the team we have now, you can’t rely on one person, you have to focus on your whole team,” Zieske said. “It’s how you build as a team instead of just one.”

Zieske is one of 10 upperclassmen on this Jimmies roster.

“Being I have started on varsity since my freshmen year, I know what to expect,” Zieske said. “I can prepare the younger girls and show that I want to be there and I want to have fun and be a leader and have confidence.”

Hegerle said he wants his team to work on finding its own identity separate from last year’s team.

“I think that’s the toughest thing when you have a really successful season is, you like to look back and say, ‘how can we be like that,’” Hegerle said. “We’re not gonna be like that, we gotta be something different in not comparing ourselves to that team and allowing that growth to happen, just figure out....what our flavor is this year because it’s gotta be different.”

Hegerle said he is looking for big impacts from freshmen Charlotte Lemka, Ava Mueller and Gracie Adamson. Adamson said in order for her to have a big season she has to take care of herself off the court.

“Personally, just work on the small things and making sure that I’m doing the best for myself, keeping health and keeping my body in shape and encouraging my teammates so that they can do their best,” Adamson said.

The Jimmies have brought in two new coaches this year in Lindsey Johnson and Kennedy Conzemius.

“Kennedy Conzemius played for us and so we’re just glad, she’s working at Apex (Physical Therapy and Wellness Center) in PT (physical therapy), we’re glad that she’s here and excited about coaching and will add to our staff,” Hegerle said. “I mean, Lindsey Johnson, 18 years as a head coach at the collegiate level, tremendous experience, her teams at Mayville always just competed so hard and were so well trained, especially blocking-wise. So, having her on staff has been just awesome, I think she’s enjoying it.”

The Jimmies open their season with their first 25 matches all coming away from Harold Newman Arena, a place where they went 15-1 last year. In total, the Jimmies will play 25 matches in 23 days spread across three states. Hegerle said his team opens the season on the road for as long as they do because it makes the most financial sense for the program.

“I think it’s gonna be fun because we love road trips,” Zieske said. “I think it brings us closer as a team and I think it’ll be fun and good for us. It’ll prepare us for the games that will be home.”

The Jimmies open their season at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, when they take on Our Lady of the Lake University (Texas) in San Antonio, Texas.