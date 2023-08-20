Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Jimmies women's volleyball struggle in doubleheader sweep

The Jimmies three losses match their loss total for the last two seasons combined.

081223 UJ WVB Scalese
The Jimmies' Cheyanne Scalese prepares to hit a ball during practice on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Harold Newman Arena.
Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 7:12 PM

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team struggled to force errors in a straight sets loss to Bellevue University (25-27, 23-25, 23-25) on Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Mabee Gymnasium.

While the No. 1-ranked Jimmies had 22 attack errors, the No. 17-ranked Bruins had 16.

The Jimmies got out to a commanding lead in the first set as they were up 16-10, but the Bruins fought back to take a 21-20 lead, drawing a Jimmies timeout. Out of the stoppage, the Jimmies were on the brink of winning the first set going up 25-24, but a Bruins (4-0) timeout flipped the script and saw them go on a 3-0 run to win the set 27-25.

The Jimmies’ Darienne Johnson got a kill to start the second set and push her team in front 1-0 but that would be the last lead the Jimmies would have in the set as they trailed by as much as five points on two separate occasions. The Jimmies did fight though as they got it as close as 24-23 before a service error gave the Bruins the second-set win.

The Jimmies sprinted out to a 17-10 lead in the third set and stretched it out to 22-16, but a 5-0 run from the Bruins cut their lead down to 22-21. The Bruins took the lead back at 24-23 and won the set on an attack error at 25-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

BU 3, UJ 0

BU: 27 25 25–3

UJ: 25 23 23–0

Kills leaders:

BU: Eve Fountain 15, Allie Kearns 7, Kealy Kiviniemi 6,

UJ: Aleah Zieske 10, Darienne Johnson 9, Grace Hegerle 8

Assists leaders:

BU: Jada Nunn 20, Mila Aiwohi 14, Taylan Keefer 1, Ali Butler 1

ADVERTISEMENT

UJ: Lily Bertsch 13, Tenley Buddenhagen 11, Paige Oswald 10

Aces leaders:

BU: Fountain 1

UJ: Bertsch 1, Megan Moser 1

Please check back for the full story.

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
102322 S GFH UNDFB SecondHalfC10495.jpg
College
UND's football ticket revenues showing benefit of Missouri Valley Football Conference move
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Frankie Parkinson
Members Only
College
Jimmies men's soccer continues to build new culture
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
081223 UJ WVB Scalese
College
Jimmies women's volleyball starting title defense in Texas
3d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
elks baseball sablan at 2nd 081823.jpg
Sports
Jamestown Elks get 4-3 walk-off AAA tourney win over Tolna
23h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
siblingphoto
North Dakota
Community raises more than $50,000 to help players' families travel to Little League World Series
22h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
black-elk.png
North Dakota
ND woman’s guilty plea vacated after autopsy reveals she didn’t cause her baby’s death
1d ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13