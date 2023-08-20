Jimmies women's volleyball struggle in doubleheader sweep

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team struggled to force errors in a straight sets loss to Bellevue University (25-27, 23-25, 23-25) on Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Mabee Gymnasium.

While the No. 1-ranked Jimmies had 22 attack errors, the No. 17-ranked Bruins had 16.

The Jimmies got out to a commanding lead in the first set as they were up 16-10, but the Bruins fought back to take a 21-20 lead, drawing a Jimmies timeout. Out of the stoppage, the Jimmies were on the brink of winning the first set going up 25-24, but a Bruins (4-0) timeout flipped the script and saw them go on a 3-0 run to win the set 27-25.

The Jimmies’ Darienne Johnson got a kill to start the second set and push her team in front 1-0 but that would be the last lead the Jimmies would have in the set as they trailed by as much as five points on two separate occasions. The Jimmies did fight though as they got it as close as 24-23 before a service error gave the Bruins the second-set win.

The Jimmies sprinted out to a 17-10 lead in the third set and stretched it out to 22-16, but a 5-0 run from the Bruins cut their lead down to 22-21. The Bruins took the lead back at 24-23 and won the set on an attack error at 25-23.

BU 3, UJ 0

BU: 27 25 25–3

UJ: 25 23 23–0

Kills leaders:

BU: Eve Fountain 15, Allie Kearns 7, Kealy Kiviniemi 6,

UJ: Aleah Zieske 10, Darienne Johnson 9, Grace Hegerle 8

Assists leaders:

BU: Jada Nunn 20, Mila Aiwohi 14, Taylan Keefer 1, Ali Butler 1

UJ: Lily Bertsch 13, Tenley Buddenhagen 11, Paige Oswald 10

Aces leaders:

BU: Fountain 1

UJ: Bertsch 1, Megan Moser 1

