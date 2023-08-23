Valley City State hosting Jimmies in annual Paint Bucket game

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — After losing the Paint Bucket last year, the Valley City State University football team is looking to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 2021 when the teams play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Vikings’ Lokken Stadium.

“That first year when I got to play and being from Valley and getting to play against Jamestown, I know what the rivalry is like,” Vikings senior defensive lineman Riley Gerhardt said. “So, being able to play in that big game, that meant a lot and being able to win it, it’s a really good feeling. It’s hard to describe, it’s just a really good feeling because that rivalry is so big and it’s a long tradition that’s been going on for a long time. So, a lot of alumni from both sides are there watching that game and they always want their teams to win. It’s a really big accomplishment, and good feeling when you can bring that bucket home.”

During his career, Gerhardt has gone 1-1 against the Jimmies, getting a 24-7 win in 2021 before losing 27-24 last year. He recorded six total tackles, half a tackle for loss and two pass breakups during the Paint Bucket game in 2021. During last year’s game, he had eight total tackles, including four for a loss and two sacks.

Vikings' head coach Dennis McCulloch has a lot of experience coaching in the Paint Bucket as he is heading into his 27th season this year. During that time, he has gone 21-13 against the Jimmies. Over his tenure, the Vikings have outscored the Jimmies 764-612.

“There’s just a different focus and excitement for the game for the team because it’s a great rivalry game and it’s a unique situation when you have colleges that are a half hour apart,” McCulloch said. “They’re a private school, we’re a public school. We recruit a lot of the same guys. So, it just adds to all the great parts of the rivalry.”

Heading into the game, McCulloch said his team’s expectations are very simple.

“It’s gonna be a great crowd and a lot of excitement, a lot of attention to the game and those are positive things,” McCulloch said. “Our expectations just like Jamestown’s expectations are to go in and play well and win a game. That’s how we prepare. We’re excited for the opportunity and it’ll be a great game just like every year we play now it’s a very competitive game and we gotta play at a high level to win.”

McCulloch announced that sophomore Avery Thorsgard will be the Vikings starting quarterback this season. Last year, Thorsgard threw for 395 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 318 yards and four touchdowns.

During last year’s game against the Jimmies, Thorsgard threw for 181 yards and one interception and ran for 95 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Since 2010, the Vikings have gone 10-8 overall the week after they play the Jimmies but are 2-4 after they lose the Paint Bucket game.

“I think every coach wants to win early because you want some positivity to go,” McCulloch said. “All the work you’ve had in the off-season, you would like to have some rewards for that piece. So, I think you definitely want to start well and have a positive to our season. So, I think it’s definitely important to us but I think it’s definitely not the season either like we have to have some reality. Just like last year, we lost the first game and you still like I said, we have a long season ahead of us, we have to go play well after that.”