Jimmie Booster Club hosting event at Aug. 31 F-M RedHawks game

FARGO — The University of Jamestown has announced that on Thursday, Aug. 31, they will be hosting faculty, staff, alumni, friends and students at a Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks game at Newman Outdoor Field. The school announced they have purchased 50 tickets for the first 50 people to RSVP to the event.

The Jimmies event starts at 6 p.m. before the RedHawks take on the Lake Country DockHounds at 7:02 p.m.

In the press release director of the UJ Booster Club touted attendees' ability to speak to current Jimmies coaches, athletic director Austin Hieb and members of the Booster Club staff at the event.

The press release said the tickets are in section J behind the RedHawks dugout. The ticket comes with hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a beverage.