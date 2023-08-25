Jimmies women's volleyball can't complete comeback in loss to SAGU

SAN ANTONIO, TX — The No. 1-ranked University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team trailed two sets to nothing and almost completed the comeback but they could not finish it off in a five-set loss to the No. 10-ranked Southwestern Assemblies of God University (29-31, 20-25, 25-10, 25-13, 15-12) on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Mabee Gymnasium.

After the Lions (1-4) opened the first set on an 8-2 run, the Jimmies (1-4) responded by going on a run to cut the deficit to 22-21. The Jimmies took their first lead of the day at 25-24 and the teams traded points from there with the Lions finishing it off with a 2-0 run to get the 31-29 first set win.

The second set started much the same as the Lions got out to a quick 11-4 lead, drawing a Jimmies timeout. Out of the stoppage, the Jimmies went on another big run to cut the deficit to 11-10. The same thing would happen from there as the Lions went on a run, drawing a Jimmies timeout, the Jimmies responded and the Lions put the set away with a 2-0 run to get the 25-20 second set win.

Staring their fourth loss of the season in the face, the Jimmies opened the third set on a 7-2 run and were able to put it away with little trouble as they finished the set with a 6-0 run, with four of those points being Lions attack errors.

The Jimmies kept it going in the fourth set as they got out to a 17-10 lead and the Lions were only able to cut it to 23-13 before the Jimmies sent the game to a fifth set on a kill from Lexi Olson to give her team the 25-13 fourth set win.

The fifth set was significantly more competitive than the previous two as there were eight ties and seven lead changes. The Lions put the match away on a kill from Karena Tipton to give her team the 15-12 fifth-set win.

The Jimmies are back in action at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, when they take on Oklahoma City.

SAGU 3, UJ 2

SAGU: 31 25 10 13 15–3

UJ: 29 20 25 25 12–2