UJ's Paul Vandal, VCSU's Riley Gerhardt starring for hometown squads

JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown and Valley City State have a lot of local talent on their respective football teams and that includes two of the best defensive players in the NAIA, the Jimmies’ Paul Vandal and the Vikings’ Riley Gerhardt.

“It’s pretty neat that we’re both playing for our home universities and we both get that opportunity,” Gerhardt said. “I know the past couple years we battle in the standings, statistically with the sacks and stuff. It’s always fun because it’s a competition to see like last year who has more sacks kind of thing. It’s pretty cool that we both get to do it for our hometown.”

Gerhardt barely edged Vandal out for most sacks in the country last year with 12.5 sacks. Vandal finished in a four-way tie for second with 12.

Gerhardt said he doesn't pay attention to the stats but he saw Vandal's name by his when he checked the stats toward the end of last season.

“I try to focus on myself,” Vandal said. “ ... I try to focus on myself. ... I mean, try not to get too wrapped up in the statistics but when you see a guy doing stuff over there you want to improve your game that much more.”

In total, the Jimmies have 33 players from North Dakota, including nine from Jamestown. The Vikings have 28 players from North Dakota and three players from Valley City.

While Vandal said he was not recruited by the Vikings, Gerhardt said he was recruited by the Jimmies.

“I would say I respect Coach (Brian) Mistro a lot and what he has and what he brought to the program at UJ,” Gerhardt said. “I just felt more at home with the coaches at Valley City not just because it’s my hometown. I felt more at home with what they had told me in the recruiting process, more of a better fit for me personally.”

University of Jamestown's Paul Vandal, right, puts a stop to anymore forward motion of Valley City State's Justice Bice (24) was hoping for during the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

During their respective high school careers, Vandal and the Blue Jays went 2-0 against Gerhardt and the Hi-Liners.

“I always thought it was fun,” Vandal said. “I remember going to Valley and beating them on their homecoming, that was one of my favorite games we played in. That was a good one. … I don’t like losing to them.”

Valley City State's Riley Gerhardt (59) hones in on the action Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, against University of Jamestown's Nicholas Martinez (5). John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

During their college careers, the Vikings have won two out of the three matchups against the Jimmies. In what is potentially the final game the two will play against each other, the Vikings got a 23-15 win over the Jimmies.

“It feels good to get the win. He’s an amazing athlete, he’s an amazing player. Best of luck to him the rest of the season and Jamestown the rest of the season because they’re a phenomenal team. I’m glad to get that one because he got two on me in high school and now I got two on him in college. Most of all we got that bucket back in Valley here.”

In three games against the Jimmies, Gerhardt has recorded 28 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass breakups.

During his final game against the Jimmies on Thursday, Aug. 24, Gerhardt got the game-ending sack that he said was a "dream come true." In the game, Gerhardt had 14 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

In two games against the Vikings, Vandal recorded seven total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and one block. In the loss against Valley City State on Thursday, Vandal had five total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one block.