Kevin Oberweiser, Mason Walters hosting youth camp on July 16

JAMESTOWN — Two of the most decorated players in the history of the University of Jamestown men’s basketball program are coming together to host a basketball camp on Sunday, July 16, at Harold Newman Arena.

Mason Walters and Kevin Oberweiser will be hosting the kid's camp.

“It’s been harder and harder just with my schedule and being all over the place, bounce around countries and being back home for periodic periods of time,” Oberweiser said. “So, I haven’t had tons of opportunities to get back to Jamestown just quick trips or day trips and then I’m moving on to somewhere through. A huge push was just to get back to Jamestown, I have a lot of really positive memories and there’s a lot of really positive faces in the community that it’s nice to reconnect with.”

Oberweiser graduated from the Jimmies program in 2019 and played professional basketball overseas from 2019-2022. During his career, Oberweiser scored 1,136 points, and sank 218 3-pointers. He was also an All-American in 2019.

Walters, a three-time NAIA All-American, graduated from UJ in 2022 and is preparing to play his fifth year at the University of Wyoming. During his career, Walters was named the NAIA National Player of the Year, scored a program-record 2,662 points and had a program-record 1,239 career rebounds.

The camp will be separated into two different sessions with kids from kindergarten through fourth grade going from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and kids in grades 5-8 going from 4 to 7 p.m. The camp costs $75 per person.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to learn from players at the NAIA level, the Division I level, Kevin played NAIA and then as a professional basketball player,” Walters said. “I think it will obviously be a great experience, in Jamestown growing up there’s not too many times there’s a professional basketball player and a Division I basketball player holding a camp in Jamestown. ... I think we obviously know a lot about the game and how to get better and how basketball works.”

Oberweiser said the discussions for the camp have been underway for three to four months. Walters said Jimmies head coach Danny Neville helped the two organize the camp. Walters and Oberweiser will be joined by former Jimmie Garrett Bickett and Neville.

Walters said he is hoping the camp can be a recurring event.

After announcing his intention to transfer to the Cowboys on April 12, Walters has spent the last five weeks working out with his new teammates. Walters said he is looking forward to being back on the court at Newman Arena and helping kids get better.

If he’s asked by a camper what it takes to play professional basketball, Oberweiser said his response would be all about working hard.

“My advice would be more towards taking it one day at a time and having a little bit of a more developed mindset and attack and approach to the game even at a young age,” Oberweiser said. “I think those days start to add up, so taking it one day at a time and doing what you’re supposed to day by day and at the end of the day, you’ll find yourself where you want to be.”

Oberweiser hasn’t played since 2022, and he said the camp will be helpful for him to continue to experience his post-playing career. Oberweiser said being officially retired has been difficult and has had to figure out what to do now that his playing career is over.

“I think coaching is something that I’d love to do at some aspect,” Oberweiser said. “Whether that’s helping with a high school team or an AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) team or coaching more personal skills and not team development but personal skill development. I think somewhere across that scope, I’ll always be in at some level. But right now it’s been interesting coming back and trying to make ends meet from a coaching lifestyle.”