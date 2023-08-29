NDSCS announces addition of women's soccer team

WAHPETON, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science has announced they are starting a women’s soccer team. The school said the program will play its first games in the fall of 2024.

Women’s Soccer is the seventh overall sport and the fourth women’s sport at the school.

In a press release, NDSCS president Dr. Rod Flangan said. “Soccer has always been more than just a game. It embodies teamwork, dedication and the pursuit of excellence – all things we take pride in teaching here at NDSCS.”

The press release announced that the school is in the process of looking for a coaching staff. The team will be the fifth member of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.