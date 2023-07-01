Sports Shorts: Hillcrest Women's Golf Association competes in Week 7

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association hosted its seventh week on Tuesday, June 27, and multiple people had success, with six different people winning a prize.

Theresa Haag won the prizes for hitting the ball closest to the pin on the eighth hole, sinking the longest putt on the 14th hole and having the lowest score of the week with an 81. Tami Jo Maus had the shortest drive on the first hole. Yvonné Fugelstad hit a ball closest to the 150-yard stick on the 10th hole. The golfer with the most sevens was Gloria Davis and Erma Mogck won the door prize.

Haag had a birdie on holes 5, 14 and 17, while Lorrie Pavlicek had a birdie on the 15th hole. Cook had an eagle on the 13th hole.

The standings are below: