Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Sports Shorts: Hillcrest Women's Golf Association competes in Week 7

The organization had two players birdie a hole during the seventh week of competition.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
July 01, 2023 at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association hosted its seventh week on Tuesday, June 27, and multiple people had success, with six different people winning a prize.

Theresa Haag won the prizes for hitting the ball closest to the pin on the eighth hole, sinking the longest putt on the 14th hole and having the lowest score of the week with an 81. Tami Jo Maus had the shortest drive on the first hole. Yvonné Fugelstad hit a ball closest to the 150-yard stick on the 10th hole. The golfer with the most sevens was Gloria Davis and Erma Mogck won the door prize.

Haag had a birdie on holes 5, 14 and 17, while Lorrie Pavlicek had a birdie on the 15th hole. Cook had an eagle on the 13th hole.

The standings are below: 

  1. Theresa Haag: 26 
  2. Courtney Cook: 14 
  3. Karen Olson: 7 
  4. Savannah Wiese: 7 
  5. Jessica Pfau: 6 
  6. Kasey Schlafman: 5 
  7. Marlene Axtman: 4 
  8. Patty Christianson: 4 
  9. Yvonné Fugelstad: 4 
  10. Tami Jo Maus: 4 
  11. Heidi Koening: 4 
  12. Tammy Perleberg: 4 
  13. Evie Burgard: 3 
  14. Arlene Rexin: 3 
  15. Audrey Thornton: 3 
  16. Alice Williams: 3 
  17. Carolynn Dahlmann: 2 
  18. Gloria Davis: 2 
  19. Sandy Lamp: 2 
  20. Erma Mogck: 2 
  21. Felicia Sargeant: 2 
  22. Kathy Strahm: 2 
  23. Cheryl Trapp: 2 
  24. Jill Bredahl: 1 
  25. Christine Burchill: 1 
  26. Boobie Landscoot: 1 
  27. Judy Olin: 1 
  28. Connie Parkes: 1 
  29. Lorrie Pavlicek: 1 
  30. Melissa Poland: 1 
  31. Jackie Trautman: 1
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
010923.S.FF.NDSUfootball
Men's Sports
Dom Izzo’s 2023 Missouri Valley preseason poll and all-conference teams
1d ago
 · 
By  Dom Izzo
Hayden Brown
College
Jimmies' Hayden Brown playing for Traverse City Splitters
6d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Kia Tower
College
Jimmies women's hoops host future players at Elite Camp
Jul 18
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media