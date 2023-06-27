Torgerson returning for sixth year as UJ student-athlete

JAMESTOWN — Cade Torgerson will return to the University of Jamestown baseball team for his sixth year of eligibility.

“I can work for as long as I want but the chance to go after a conference championship, be with my teammates and be around the university for another year, that’s hard to turn down,” Torgerson said. “So, I’m really excited about getting the chance to come back for one more year and do all those things that I’m striving for with my teammates.”

The pitcher played baseball and football his first year in school before playing football only for the next three years and then doing both again during his fifth year in school. Jimmies baseball head coach Tom Hager said Torgerson will be using his third year of baseball eligibility despite using up all five years of his football eligibility.

Last season, Torgerson appeared in nine games for the Jimmies baseball team, compiling a 2-0 record, with 10.62 strikeouts per nine, with a 4.87 ERA and 24 strikeouts. Hager said Torgerson’s best pitch last year was his fastball.

“The leadership characteristics that he’s obtained from being the quarterback at the University of Jamestown, the experience that he’s got under his belt and the type of work ethic that Cade Torgerson brings, all those things play a role in our team," Hager said. "But he was a little behind in terms of year-round training and now he’s gonna get that chance to have year-round training.”

For the first time in his collegiate career, Torgerson is spending the off-season concentrating completely on baseball.

“It’s the first time in my life that I’ve had just baseball to focus on,” Torgerson said. “The similarities are still lifting and doing stuff with my sport but yeah, it is different just focusing on baseball, I’ve never had that before. I’m really trying to take advantage of it each day, take things I learned from this past season, get to use it to improve upon going into this year.”

Hager said Torgerson will be the oldest by school years player on the team, which makes his experience and maturity invaluable to the rest of the team.

“He will be the only sixth-year senior on this baseball team,” Hager said. “So you’re talking about a guy with lots of experience and someone who will bring a leadership and a work ethic to the team that is unmatched.”

Hager said Torgerson will be used as a starter and a reliever during his final season.

“He was a starting pitcher for us and a reliever last year,” Hager said. “I think we can expect the same this year but we might find the quality of innings improves because he’s just that much more of a complete pitcher. I think you’re gonna find his workload will increase and I think we’re gonna find he’s gonna throw more and bigger innings for us.”

Hager said the fact that Torgerson is coming back for his sixth year is a testament to the school, the staff and the community that have made him feel at home.

On June 2, Torgerson threw a perfect game against Enderlin while playing for the Jamestown Elks.

“I hadn’t really thought of it (the perfect game) much, the guys that I’m around on the Elks, it’s pretty loose, they keep it laid back and fun,” Torgerson said. “So I never really thought about it until after I had thrown it, so that’s pretty cool.”

Despite not being a member of the Jimmies football team anymore, Torgerson said he is looking forward to watching his former teammates on the gridiron this fall.

“I’ll definitely keep tabs on how they’re doing,” Torgerson said. “I’ll go to games and watch them. I have a great relationship with all the guys, a lot of my good friends on the team still. I’ll be there supporting them every step of the way, anything they need I’ll be here for them. But it’s gonna be different this year, taking a backseat, I’ve never had that before.”

As Torgerson looks ahead to the Jimmies season opener on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. against Dickinson State, he said he wants to continue to spend time working on things he now has time to work on as a single-sport athlete. Torgerson said he is excited to join his team for the entire season and meet the incoming players and play games that count in the fall.

“I’m spending time working, if my teammates are here for the summer, just getting to work on different things that I don’t get to spend a lot of attention to detail on, during the season,” Torgerson said. “It’s now an off-season, if you will. that I get to really focus on those things and perfect little things that I’ve been working on.”