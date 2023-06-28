UJ coaches react to upcoming Nelson Bubble

JAMESTOWN — After a year of development, the University of Jamestown will be opening up a dome over the UJ turf field in early November.

“I’m pumped to have the bubble,” Jimmies athletic director Austin Hieb said. “It’s gonna be such a positive impact for the entire university, whether it’s intramurals, strength and conditioning, athletics. It’s gonna be huge to have turf year-round in North Dakota. It’s gonna be a really good deal for the university.”

The Nelson Bubble will primarily house the Jimmies men’s and women’s soccer teams and on some occasions the softball team.

“I think the bubble’s gonna give us another area to train,” Jimmies women’s soccer head coach Nick Becker said. “It’ll open our facilities up, make the times likely easier on our student-athletes. I think obviously being inside in January, February, just having that option; we used to go outside in February if it was 40 and no snow. We didn’t mind that but I think it definitely opens it up for all the other teams. I think that’s the big thing, it will make everything easier for our athletic body.”

During the winter, many of the Jimmies athletics programs compete for practice time inside the Larson Sports Center, which Becker, Jimmies softball head coach Kevin Gall and men’s soccer head coach Connor Campbell all said will be alleviated by the addition of the bubble.

Hieb estimates that the bubble will be able to host two softball games at once. The bubble will measure 385 feet tall and 233 feet wide or 128 yards long and 78 yards wide. Hieb anticipates the bubble will not only be able to host the Jimmies but also be able to host other events.

“It will be something that will also bring people to town whether we host softball games, whether we host some sort of youth soccer tournaments in the winter or anything of that nature,” Hieb said. “We can do camp-wise or tournament-wise in the wintertime. It will be really good for the community in the surrounding area.”

Since the games will be inside, Campbell said he is hoping the dome creates a home-field advantage that opponents dread.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to play matches in the bubble because I think that could be a really awful environment for opposing teams to come into,” Campbell said. “You know, having our fans five yards behind them every time they take a throw-in and noise echoing. I think it could be really, really cool.”

Hieb said during the process, he and his colleagues who worked on the project figured out how much the bubble will cost, when it should be constructed and how to work with the teams’ schedules to get it constructed. Becker said during the process, he voiced his need for assurance that the soccer field will be regulation size. Hieb said before the bubble is officially built, the school will be laying the new turf down.

Hieb said he made trips to study domes around the state and South Dakota including the Presentation College Dome and the Minot State University Dome. From 2016-2023, the Jimmies softball team played games at the PC Dome, where they went 48-20.

“In the last 10 years, we’ve played about three times as many games in Aberdeen as we played at home,” Gall said. “There’s something to be said about being able to walk out of your locker room and head to your field and with that in mind, we’re gonna be smiling a lot more. The things that will make us smile will be knowing that we are getting better at the game, we love rather than just trying to teach the aspects of being tough and playing through adversity. It’ll be a little more smooth sailing, the seas won’t be as rough.”

While the Jimmies soccer teams are unable to play on the turf field, they will be hosting games at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium. As of June 26, the Jimmies football team and men’s soccer team have two home games scheduled for the same day, which Becker said will be solved by the soccer teams playing after the football games are over.

“Especially for the American players who are kind of more used to that from a football standpoint, I think doing that for a senior night or other opportunities, is a good change of pace,” Campbell said. “I’m glad we have that opportunity for the fall so that we’re still able to do what we need to do and in the future kind of having the opportunity to do both as needed.”

Becker said he is hoping the bubble serves as a recruiting tool that the coaches can use.

“I think that’s a big thing and knowing, hey, we’re gonna have an outdoor field and if the game’s cold and crappy weather, we have the flexibility to move inside,” Becker said. “I think that’s a big thing for some players coming in, especially if they’re warm weather players, for example, and they haven’t had to deal with the snow. I think that’s an option they like to hear.”