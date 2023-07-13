University of Jamestown announces 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

JAMESTOWN — The 2023 University of Jamestown Athletic Hall of Fame Class has been announced with four athletes and two teams being inducted. The ceremony will be taking place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at Harold Newman Arena.

The class includes former Jimmies football players Dustin Erbes, Erik Dirk and Kevin Heyer and former track-and-field athlete Shea Gaier. The two teams that are being honored are the 1972 men’s track-and-field team and the 2005 women’s soccer team.

During his career, Erbes was named an NAIA All-American in 2010 and to the Dakota Athletic Conference first-team all-defense team in 2008, 2009 and 2010. During his senior year in 2010, he set the program record for interceptions in a season with nine.

Dirk also found his name on postseason honors lists as he was named the 2006 Most Valuable Senior by the DAC. The running back was also named to the conference second-team offensive team in 2004 and the first-team offense in 2005 and 2006.

Heyer was part of the Jimmies 1975 conference championship team that went 8-1. That year the offensive tackle was named to the NAIA All-American second team.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Jimmies Coverage





During his career with the track and field team, Gaier was named an NAIA All-American during his junior year in1998. During that season he set the record for fastest 55-meter dash in program history in the indoor season at 6.42 seconds.

His appearances on the Jimmies all-time record book didn't stop there as he was part of the fastest men’s 4-by-200 meter relay team of all time in 1997 as the team finished with a time of 1 minute, 29.58 seconds.

Gaier also made an impact outside as he owns the fastest times in program history in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. He was also a part of the Jimmies squads that won the title in both indoor and outdoor every year of his career.

The 1972 men’s track-and-field squad won the indoor and outdoor national championships.

The 2005 women’s soccer team finished the year 9-11-1 as they became the first team in program history to win a conference championship, a region championship and made it to the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in program history.

The school has also announced Michael Kuhn as the winner of the Rollie Greeno Award. Kuhn played on the football team and ran track and field for Greeno for two years before joining the military and returning in 1977 to play football until he graduated in 1979. After he graduated, Kuhn went into coaching and was a 10-time recipient of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year as the girls' track and field coach at Mandan High School.

“All through that time, now we’re talking almost a 10-year span, during that span I always thought he was a good mentor, he was probably the best motivator, no matter what method he chose and throughout my coaching career, I took a lot of those things with me that I learned from him,” Kuhn said, referring to Greeno. “What to do, what not to do, what works, what doesn’t work, that kind of thing … I have nothing but respect, I love the man, I love his family. There’s not a harsh word I have to say about him.”

The Jim Clark Award will go to former Jimmies offensive lineman Brent Lemer. Lemer was honored because of his willingness and dedication to serving the community since he graduated in 2010.