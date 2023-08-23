Young Jimmies women's soccer squad hoping to keep success going

JAMESTOWN — After making it to three consecutive GPAC championship games, the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team is using this season as a rebuilding year.

“I think we got a young team and we need to hopefully mold them into what we’ve had in the past,” Jimmies head coach Nick Becker said. “I think number one thing we want to see is we want to see a team that can play some good soccer and a big thing that goes into that is we have to understand what the standard and the pace looks like. So, getting them to work hard as a group, getting them to hopefully play quickly, their speed of play, their speed of thought is something that we’ve been hammering home for about two weeks.”

Nine players graduated from last year’s roster. The Jimmies lost the top five goal scorers from last year’s squad who accounted for 33 of the 52 total goals.

“Gaby (Sarkis) was definitely productive for us last year,” Becker said. “The last what, 12 games, scored a goal every game. So, that’s a big piece that we were counting on, without her now is difficult. But I think we have some attacking players, once everybody gets healthy and eligible, I think there’s a bunch of players in the wide areas that can fill those gaps for us, where last year, you don’t want to rely on the two or three players to score goals. I think in the past we’ve had multiple players scoring goals and we want to get back to that where teams can’t really mark one player.”

The Jimmies highest scoring returner is fifth-year senior Ryley Bedard who had three goals and five assists. In order to have a big season, Bedard said she has to leave everything out on the field.

“(I am) looking to do that quite a lot this year,” Bedard said. “I’m hoping to play in an offensive role this year, take people on, go forward, try and get some goals this year is my goal for sure.”

Last season, the Jimmies went 14-6-2 and went on a 14-game unbeaten run midway through the season. The team’s season ended with a 3-1 loss to Aquinas (Michigan) in the first round of the NAIA tournament.

Heading into the season, the Jimmies have been picked to win the GPAC in the conference’s preseason poll. The Jimmies are just outside the top 25 in the NAIA preseason poll after receiving votes.

Becker said his team’s goals for the season are to win the regular season conference title and the conference tournament and make it to the national tournament.

“They’re hunting for that top team, to do it two years in a row and to do it is a challenge in itself and we did that,” Becker said. “But I think this year will be even a bigger challenge because the likes of Hastings (Nebraska), they’ve been just behind us and they beat us in the conference final; Briar Cliff (Iowa) beat us in the final, they’re just behind us. So, I think those teams are working harder to beat us and then Concordia (Nebraska) got a new coach.”

During Bedard’s career, the Jimmies are 0-1 in the national tournament. But, Bedard said she wants to help get the team’s first-ever win at the tournament.

“I hope that we can make it as far as we can, make it past that first round, win our conference, go all the way,” Bedard said. “I think a lot of the girls are really starting to learn and understand how important that is for us older players, the few that we have left. But I think we can do it. I think as long as we continue to work hard and remember our habits, and play as a team we’ll be fine.”

Through training camp, Becker said he has seen big steps forward from Breanna Oettle, Alyssa Caton, Kyla Yamada and Hilary Hernandez.

After the departure of former graduate assistant Gareth Corrigan, Becker's staff includes student assistant Aida Roldan and graduate assistant Keanan Ainge, who is working with both the men’s and women’s soccer team’s goalies.

This season serves as the last chance Bedard’s son, Jace, will have a chance to watch his mother on the soccer field.

“He talks about it all the time,” Bedard said. “He talks about seeing me out there and saying, ‘Go mommy. Go score.’ So, I mean I love playing for him and it’s really fun to get this opportunity to see me one more year and actually kind of understand what’s going on out there.”

The Jimmies open their season at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, when they take on Missouri Valley College.

“They’re a good team,” Becker said. “They move the ball well. They’re very technical and I think for them, they gotta bounce back, they just got beat by William Carey (Mississippi) 6-1, who was two years ago national champions, got beat in the semifinals last year. … Missouri Valley though was able to score a goal on them and create a bunch of chances too. So, I think defensively we gotta be sound and not chase the ball.”