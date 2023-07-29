Danny Fischer soaking in busy summer of baseball

JAMESTOWN — One day after he turns 30, Danny Fischer will be suiting up for the Tarno Golds in the 2023 Old Pro tournament at Jack Brown Stadium.

“I’m just going to have a good time and I think that’s what most of the guys are there for,” Fischer said. “…It’s going out and being with a bunch of good guys and having a good time.”

When he was first starting the tournament five years ago, Fischer said, Jack Brown Stadium groundskeeper Tom Gould asked him to play, which he gladly accepted.

After the first four years of the tournament had one Tarno squad, this year, Gould decided to split the roster into two teams, Tarno Gold and Tarno Black. Despite the rosters being mostly made up of guys that are over 35 years old, each roster is allowed to have two players under 35, with the only stipulation being that they can’t pitch.

Fischer, one of the two players younger than age 35 on the Golds roster, will be the starting shortstop for the squad. Kyle Leapaldt is the other player younger than 35.

“A lot of them (the Tarno Gold and Black players) are former Merchants, former Elks, and like I said when I was a kid coming down to the ballpark, those are the guys I watched,” Fischer said. “It’s been really cool being able to play alongside them, hear awesome stories from back in the day when they were doing their thing. It’s been really cool. It’s fun to come back and do it every year.”

Fischer and his team open the tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, when they take on Enderlin. Fischer said his expectations for the tournament are to just see old friends and have fun. He said he loves hearing the stories from some of his old pro teammates about the competitiveness that existed between the Jamestown Elks and the Jamestown Hounds.

This summer, Fischer is also playing for the Jamestown Hounds. Fischer said the organization that goes with playing for the Hounds is more difficult than the Golds as they try to work with the other teams that also call Jack Brown Stadium home. Fischer said he reaches out to his teammates on the Hounds in March to gauge interest in coming back while he puts together the schedule for the summer.

“The old pro, basically we pencil in the last weekend in July is going to be old pro and those are really the only games that the old pro teams play,” Fischer said. “It’s pretty easy to put that on the schedule and block that off. The Hounds, it’s a little different we try to play as much as we can whenever we can. Sometimes, we don’t know until the day before and you try to scrounge up nine guys and get a game in quick. That’s a lot more difficult because with the Hounds we want to play as much as we can.”

From an on-the-field perspective, Fischer said the level that the Hounds play at is faster than the old pro level.

As he gets older, Fischer said he wants to continue to play the game he loves.

“I’m probably getting closer to the end of my baseball career than the beginning,” Fischer said. “It’s weird to think about that but I want to enjoy playing a kid's game as long as I can. It keeps me young, baseball is such a social game, if you can get with a bunch of good guys which we have, just going down to the ballpark, sit in the dugout and chopping it up with the guys, telling stories and talking. It’s the best. I just love the game, it’s been really good to me.”

This summer, Fischer’s life has gotten significantly busier as he balances playing for the Hounds, the Tarnos and having a newborn daughter, Sadie.

He said he wants to impart his love of the game to his 3-year-old son, Louie. He said Louie loves coming with his dad to the ballpark and hanging out.

While he is one of the youngest players on the Tarnos roster, he is one of the oldest on the Hounds roster, which Fischer said is an interesting idea.

“It’s been a transition of late, being an old guy on the Hounds. It’s kind of funny, there are a few of us that have kids, there are a few of us that are married or engaged but the vast majority of the guys are single or don’t have kids and they’re still living that life, which is different from where I’m at right now," Fischer said. "I don’t feel old when I’m playing. I still think that with the group of guys on the Hounds I can relate to them in whatever and with the old guys, the same way. I don’t feel like they’re out of touch or anything like that. We all come together and we know each is real fun.”