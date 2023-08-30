E/E-K Thunder football looks to improve team culture

ELLENDALE, N.D. — The Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm Thunder are continuing to work on changing the culture around the program under second-year head coach Garitt Irey.

“I expect us to be a little bit more experienced than we were last year,” Irey said. “We played a lot of underclassmen. We still have some growing pains to work through but we bring back a lot of experience. (We) expect the kids to understand the way we practice and the expectations for them day in and day out. ... I think we’re going to be able to start in a lot better place than we did last year.”

Last season, the Thunder went 0-9, heading into this season on a 10-game losing streak. Their closest loss last season was 37-36 to Oak Grove Lutheran.

Irey said he doesn’t feel any pressure to end the losing streak and building a new culture takes time.

“We just gotta play more consistent for four quarters,” Irey said. “We can’t continue to make the same mistakes that we made last year that cost us big plays and things that turned the momentum of the game. Our biggest key this season is just to play more consistent football.”

The Thunder are trying to have their first season with a record above .500 since 2017.

The Thunder started their season off against Oakes on Friday, Aug. 18. With a win over the Tornadoes, it would be the Thunder's first win over Oakes since 2016.

Nitschke specifically highlighted the Tornadoes' running attack as something the Thunder have to pay attention to during the game.

“It would be really big because in the past seasons, we haven’t really performed well against them,” senior quarterback Jacob Nitschke said. “It would be really nice to open the season with a win, especially against those guys, it would be awesome to finally get a win.”

This year, the Thunder return Nitschke, who threw for 695 yards and four touchdowns last year, landing him among the All-Region selections. In order to have the offense click more effectively, Nitschke said his team has to work together.

“We just need to all be on the same page as an offense,” Nitschke said. “… That’s what football is, just be on the same page and play as a team. I don’t know that's all you can really ask for I guess.”

Nitschke said this season he wants to continue to work on his team’s rushing attack. Last year, the team was led by Ivan Carruth’s 76 carries for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Carruth also added 36 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

The Thunder are a veteran team this year and is expected to have 16 upperclassmen who Irey said will be important to the team’s success.

“We gotta lean on some of our seniors, Jacob Nitschke, Joe Kramlich is a junior that we’ll lean on,” Irey said. “Ivan Carruth is gonna be a sophomore running back, linebacker that we’ll need some production out of.”

Nitschke is not only a quarterback, he is also trying to play linebacker. He said playing linebacker will help him as a quarterback because he will be able to better understand what the linebacker is thinking and where they are trying to go.

“I’m looking forward to it because I’ve never really played linebacker,” Nitschke said. “I’ve always been on the d (defensive) line but I expect it to be really fun; gotta go out there and play well for my team, whatever I can do.”

Irey said he is excited to get the season going and get to work on a bounce-back season.