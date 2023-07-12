Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Eagles split doubleheader against Minot Vistas

The Eagles struck out six hitters in the second game.

Mason Lunzman
The Eagles' Mason Lunzman watches a ball fly during the team's win against the Bismarck Govs on Sunday, July 9, at Jack Brown Stadium.
Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
July 11, 2023 at 11:46 PM

MINOT, N.D. — The Jamestown Eagles could not keep their hot streak up as they lost 3-2 to the Minot Vistas in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 11, at Corbett Field.

The Eagles opened the scoring in the top of the first when Payton Hochhalter hit a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. The Vistas scored two runs in the fourth when they scored on a wild pitch and then an RBI groundout to take a 2-1 lead. The Eagles tied the game up in the fifth and the score stayed that way all the way until the ninth when the Vistas walked it off on a double from Kellan Burke to get the 3-2 lead. Burke had a big impact on the game as the catcher went 2-for-3 with one RBI, one walk and one run.

The Eagles starter was Mason Lunzman who went 8.0+ giving up three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out five hitters. The Vistas starter was Teegan Strand who pitched a complete game giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out eight Eagles hitters.

P14 2, MV 3

P14: 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0–2 3 0

MV: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1–3 5 1

WP: Teegan Strand, LP: Mason Lunzman

Scoring plays:

First inning:

P14: Payton Hochhalter RBI sacrifice fly, Jackson Walters scores

Fourth inning:

MV: Kellan Burke scores on a wild pitch

MV: Tyson Ruzicka RBI ground out, Morgan Nygaard scores

Fifth inning:

P14: Ethan Gall single, Brooks Roaldson scores, unearned

Ninth inning:

MV: Burke RBI double, Tre Stewart scores

Eagles bounce back in game two:

The second game between the Eagles and the Vistas also went to extra innings but the Eagles flipped the script getting a 3-2 win in eight innings.

The Eagles (12-9) trailed 2-1 heading into the sixth when Brooks Roaldson hit a double to tie the game up at two. Roaldson continued his big second game when he hit a run-scoring single to go up 3-2. In the second game, Roaldson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

On the mound, the Eagles starter Payton Hochhalter went 7.1 giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out six hitters and one walk.

The Eagles are back in action at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, when they face Fargo Post 2.

P14 3, MV 2

P14: 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1–3 9 2

MV: 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0–2 7 0

WP: Jackson Walters, LP: Kellan Burke

Scoring plays:

First inning:

MV: Burke RBI groundout, Easton Panasuk scores

Fifth inning:

P14: Mason Lunzman RBI single, Ethan Gall scores

MV: Stewart RBI double, Panasuk scores

Sixth inning:

P14: Brooks Roaldson RBI double, Hochhalter scores

Eighth inning:

P14: Roaldson RBI single, Thomas Newman scores

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
