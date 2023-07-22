Former Jimmie J.J. Syvrud enjoying quiet life post-football

JAMESTOWN — During his four year career at the University of Jamestown, J.J. Syvrud was twice named an NAIA All-American, as he led the team to a combined 22-17 record including going 18-3 in his last two years, winning back-to-back conference championships.

When J.J. Syvrud finished a celebrated career at then-Jamestown College in 1999, he prepared to try to get drafted into the National Football League.

He accomplished that goal when the New York Jets made him the 235th overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. He said he didn’t expect to get drafted, though, expecting to be signed as an undrafted free agent.

“I don’t know if there was a whole lot of meaning, it was a validation of all the hard work that I did, that somebody saw that somebody coming from a small school could have a chance,” Syvrud said. “Then sticking around even for the couple years that I did, for the few years that I did, was more a validation of the hard work and everything that I put in more so than anything else.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the combined population of Syvrud’s hometown of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Jamestown is 38,775, whereas the population of Hempstead, New York, where the Jets facility was located at the time 787,254. Syvrud said the entire experience served as a huge transition for him.

“I can say it was a wild adjustment from Jamestown to Long Island, New York, way more people, different type of culture, you know,” Syvrud said. “The football was way different than anything I experienced and adding a position change, I went from D (defensive) line to linebacker, that was a wild adjustment. I never really did make the full adjustment because I never actually started any games as a linebacker.”

During his career in the NFL, Syvrud was on the Jets roster from 1999 to 2001, appearing in one game in the 2000 season where he made an assisted tackle against the Dallas Cowboys. Syvrud said he was elevated off the practice squad for the game because of an injury. Syvrud said he was told by then-Jets head coach Bill Parcells the morning of the game that he would play. Heading out onto the field for the kickoff against the Cowboys, Syvrud said his mindset was just to not let the returner, Deion Sanders, get free and return it for a touchdown. Syvrud said he did not know in the moment that it would be his only appearance in the NFL.

Syvrud was lucky enough to have some family in attendance for his NFL debut in Dallas.

“It was neat,” Syvrud said. “It was nice. I got to talk to them after the game, they stuck around. It was pretty cool.”

Syvrud is the second player from Jamestown to play in the NFL after John Thomas, who played two games from 1925-1926. Syvrud is the first Jimmie to ever be drafted.

“I don’t take any pride in being the only guy, I think they have a guy up there right now that has a chance at going to the next level too,” Syvrud said. “It’s something that I’m proud of but I don’t take any pride in being the only guy.”

During his time with the Jets, he played under current Patriots head coach and then defensive coordinator Bill Belichick and Parcells. He also played under head coaches Al Groh and Herm Edwards.

“Bill Parcells wasn’t in a ton of our meetings, he would be in the general meetings but he wouldn’t be in the position meetings,” Syvrud said. “Where Belichick, he was the defensive back position coach my rookie year but also the defensive coordinator and yeah, that guy’s got more football in his head than anybody I’ve ever met.”

Syvrud said he was ready to move on with his life when he was cut by the Jets in 2001, but had a workout with the New England Patriots a few weeks after he was cut.

“At that point, I had no regrets about whether or not I got to play or didn’t play,” Syvrud said. “I was flown out by the Patriots and I wasn’t ready for the workout their first Super Bowl year which was there. I put on a pretty sad showing and that might’ve been my chance to get a Super Bowl ring and also play right away.”

Since his career ended, he returned home to Rock Springs and worked his way up through the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department to his current position as recreation superintendent. He said his experience in the NFL helped him early in his career but does not help him much in his current role.

“That contributed to me being able to jump into the rec scene and be effective that way,” Syvrud said. “My current position, I’m more of an administrator, so I wouldn’t say it did a lot for me there. But initially, it did just because even the Jets would have little kid camps or something and I felt like that was way more what I wanted to do than try to work in an office setting. So it helped me that way.”

Syvrud said he enjoys making decisions in his hometown that help impact the town.

“Right now just because this is the town I grew up in decisions and things I do impact a huge chunk of our community or almost all of our community,” Syvrud said. “I work through parks and I work through golf course groups and I work through another community center that we have. We’re able to fulfill an important role in our community.”