Fred's Den softball team turning friendships into on field success

JAMESTOWN — For some, softball is a lifelong game and that includes members of the Fred’s Den team who have been playing the sport for years.

“I’ve been playing for over 30 years so there’s that,” Bonnie Ukestad said. “Then we added Cassie (Spitzer) and then we’ve added this other wonderful group of ladies.”

On Aug. 6, the team won the Women’s Slow Pitch Rec 2 State title. The title is the team’s second since 2020 after previously winning in 2021.

“It was an honor to win a state title with this team,” Kara Anderson said. “I’ve been with this team for four years and it’s just a great group. We have a lot of fun, we’re competitive at the same time but our main goal is to go out there and have a lot of fun. Winning a state championship along the way was a good way to finish out the year.”

The team’s win meant more than just getting a trophy, according to Brietta Iverson.

“My daughter has been watching us the last couple years and she loves to come. We’ve taken a trophy picture after every tournament,” Iverson said. “So, this year she was like, ‘Mom, I can’t miss the tournament because we have to take another trophy picture together.’ So I was like, ‘Guys we’re coming out and we need to get the first place trophy this year so I can get another picture with my daughter and see how much she keeps growing. Her goal is to play with us when she can in a couple years. That’s partly what I said when I was younger, ‘I want to be active enough to keep playing with my kids.’ Bonnie did it with her daughter.”

Iverson is not the only one who spends time with her daughter at the games. Ukestad’s daughter, Alyssa, also plays for the team. The team around 30 kids spread among them, which helps the familial atmosphere that the team carries.

Ukestad said the team is very close on and off the field. Stacie Fettig said the teammates have become a family through the sport and the team. Spitzer said she enjoys spending time with her teammates and the laughter that they share with each other.

“I absolutely enjoy every moment,” Ukestad said. “It’s being with the teammates that we have, that’s what makes it more enjoyable and coming back every year, it keeps me young. I don’t know how everybody else feels but I love being out here with everybody.”

Anderson said the teammates talk all the time off the field.

“We have great group messages, team snaps (Snapchats),” Anderson said. “We really can’t get away from each other even if we wanted to. After the games we make sure to hang out in the parking lot, enjoy each other’s company. We have an end-of-the-year party where we all get together and it’s as much a celebration as sad (that) we won’t see each other every week. But we already have something planned for December, so.”

Fettig said it is helpful to be as close as they all are because they know where their teammates are on the field.

Despite not keeping individual stats, Ukestad said the team finished 22-4 this season.

The women’s fast pitch season is not over after the squad split a doubleheader against Rec 3 winners KC Krusherz though as the Scott Schaefer Memorial Softball Tournament is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26. Ukestad said the team as a whole is not playing in the tournament.

Although the winter extended deep into the spring, Ukestad said it did not have a big impact on the season.

“Our very first night it was very cold,” Fettig said. “It was hard coming off not playing during the winter and then starting off it was super cold so you’re a little rusty but we came around and had a successful season and even won our league.”