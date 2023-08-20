Hillcrest Golf Course wins Niemeyer Cup over Jamestown Country Club

JAMESTOWN — On Saturday, Aug. 12, teams from Jamestown Country Club and Hillcrest Golf Course faced off in the annual Niemeyer Cup challenge with the team from Hillcrest squeaking out a win by a score of 8.5 to 7.5.

The event took place at both golf courses with the morning portion taking place at the Jamestown Country Club and the afternoon taking place at Hillcrest Golf Course.

There were four better-ball matches as Hillcrest won two out of the four with one of them being a tie. The first match saw the Hillcrest squad of Andy Skunberg and Jim Roaldosn beat Len Orr and Troy Roaldson 4-3. The Jamestown Country Club squad of Mike Stoller and Tim Wolf beat Jerry Strahm and Kevin Miller 4-3 in the next match.

More Local Sports Coverage





Later in the day, the teams split the four alternate-shot matches as the Hillcrest duo of Boya Quichocho and Skunberg beat Scott Aune and Troy Roaldson before Orr and Dan Severon got a 4-2 win over Jim Roaldson and Roger Fisher. The teams split the next two matchups.

The move to the head-to-head matches did little to separate the teams as the teams again split the eight matches. The head-to-head matches started with Jamestown Country Club’s Tim Wolff beating Roger Fisher before Hillcrest’s Ryan Sclafman got on the board beat Chris Newans 5-4. After JCC’s Mark Domek got a 3-2 win over Strahm, Hillcrest got two wins in a row courtesy of John Ness and Kevin Miller. Jamestown Country Club responded with two wins of their own before Quichocho ended the day with an 8-6 win over Aune.

Full Results below:

Hillcrest Golf Course: 8.5 Jamestown Country Club: 7.5

Better Ball:

HGC’s Andy Skunberg/Jim Roaldson wins 4-3 over JCC’s Len Orr/Troy Roaldson

JCC’s Mike Stoller/Tim Wolff wins 4-3 over HGC’s Jerry Strahm/Kevin Miller

HGC’s Ryan Sclafman/Roger Fisher win by two over JCC’s Chris Newans/ Stoller

HGC’s Boya Quichocho/John Ness tie with JCC’s Scott Aune/Dan Severson

Alternate Shot:

HGC’s Quichocho/Skunberg win by one over JCC’s Aune/ T. Roaldson

JCC’s Orr/Severon wins 4-2 over HGC’s J. Roaldson/Fisher

HGC’s Strahm/Ness win by one over JCC’s Wolf/Newans

JCC’s Mark Domek/Stoller win by two over HGC’s Schlafman/Miller

Head-to-head:

JCC’s Wolff wins by one over HGC’s Fisher HGC’s Schalfman wins 5-4 over JCC’s Newans

JCC’s Domek wins 3-2 over HGC’s Strahm

HGC’s Ness wins 4-2 over JCC’s Severson

HGC’s Miller wins by one over JCC’s Stoller

JCC’s T. Roaldson wins 2-1 over HGC’s J. Roaldson

JCC’s Orr wins 3-2 over HGC’s Andy Skunberg

HGC’s Quichocho wins 8-6 over JCC’s Aune