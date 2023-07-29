Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 10 action

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association held the tenth week of their events on Tuesday, July 25, at the Hillcrest Golf Course.

The event saw seven winners as Lacey Krapp hit the ball closest to the 150-yard stick, while Cheri Krause hit a ball closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Kacey Shlafman hit the ball closest to the pin in two shots on the second hole and Thereas Haag hit the ball closest to the pin on the 15th hole, while also shooting an 82, which was the lowest score of the day. Haag also had three fives in a row, which won her the mystery prize.

Peggy Spitzer had the longest putt on the fourth hole and Tami Jo Maus had the longest putt on the 12th hole. Jill Bredahl won the door prize.

The event saw five different birdies as Krause, Audrey Thornton and Haag all birdied 17. Haag also had a birdie on the ninth hole. The 17th hole also saw Erma Mogck and Thornton chip in their shots. Yvonné Fugelstad also had a chip-in on the 11th hole.

The full standings are below:

