Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 10 action

The organization has had 37 women golf this year as of July 27.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association held the tenth week of their events on Tuesday, July 25, at the Hillcrest Golf Course.

The event saw seven winners as Lacey Krapp hit the ball closest to the 150-yard stick, while Cheri Krause hit a ball closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Kacey Shlafman hit the ball closest to the pin in two shots on the second hole and Thereas Haag hit the ball closest to the pin on the 15th hole, while also shooting an 82, which was the lowest score of the day. Haag also had three fives in a row, which won her the mystery prize.

More Local Sports Coverage

Peggy Spitzer had the longest putt on the fourth hole and Tami Jo Maus had the longest putt on the 12th hole. Jill Bredahl won the door prize.

The event saw five different birdies as Krause, Audrey Thornton and Haag all birdied 17. Haag also had a birdie on the ninth hole. The 17th hole also saw Erma Mogck and Thornton chip in their shots. Yvonné Fugelstad also had a chip-in on the 11th hole.

The full standings are below:

ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Theresa Haag: 37
  2. Courtney Cook: 14 
  3. Karen Olson: 7 
  4. Kasey Schlafman: 7 
  5. Savannah Wiese: 7 
  6. Heidi Koening: 6 
  7. Jessica Pfau: 6 
  8. Audrey Thornton: 6 
  9. Yvonné Fugelstad: 5 
  10. Tami Jo Maus: 5 
  11.  Marlene Axtman: 4 
  12. Patty Christianson: 4 
  13. Tammy Perleberg: 4 
  14. Evie Burgard: 3 
  15. Carolynn Dallmann: 3 
  16. Erma Mogck: 3 
  17. Arlene Rexine: 3 
  18. Felicia Sargeant: 3 
  19. Cheryl Trapp: 3 
  20. Alice Williams: 3 
  21. Gloria Davis: 2 
  22. Cheri Kraus: 2 
  23. Sandy Lamp: 2 
  24. Kathy Strahm: 2 
  25. Jan Wiese: 2 
  26. Annie Wilcox: 2 
  27. Jamie Bear: 1 
  28. Jill Bredahl: 1 
  29. Christine Burchill: 1 
  30. Bobbie Landscoot: 1 
  31. Lacey Krapp: 1
  32. Judy Olin: 1 
  33. Connie Parkes: 1 
  34. Lorrie Pavlicek: 1 
  35. Melissa Poland: 1 
  36. Peggy Spitzer: 1 
  37. Jackie Trautman: 1
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
Kael Kovar
Sports
Carrington Post 25 get 9-5 win over Burlington at Class B state tourney
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
DSC_1533.JPG
Sports
Jamestown Eagles fall 14-4 to Williston Keybirds in AA state tourney
2d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
DSC_1176.JPG
Sports
Jamestown Eagles bounce back with 3-1 win over Grand Forks
2d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pingree Buchanan High School.jpg
Members Only
News
All-school reunion to mark 40 years Pingree-Buchanan merger
17h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Blue Algae.jpg
News
Harmful algae advisory issued for Jamestown Reservoir, Alkali Lake
1d ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
Shop Local Chamber Items.jpg
Business
Jamestown chamber's programs help keep money spent in community
3h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
07271500_PKG_CancerCouple.Still005.jpg
Fargo
'Gut punch:' Couple that fought cancer together as newlyweds now hopes father lives to see baby
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand