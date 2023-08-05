Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 11 action

JAMESTOWN — During the 11th week of competition for the Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association, six different women won the events on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Hillcrest Golf Course.

Felicia Sargeant had her third shot come closest to the pin on the third hole while Yvonné Fugelstad hit the longest putt of the day on the fourth hole. Cheri Krause had a big day as she had a shot land closest to the sand trap on the seventh hole, hit a shot closest to the pin on the 17th hole and won the door prize.

Savannah Wiese had the longest drive on the 11th hole and Judy Olin had her chip land closest to the hole on 12.

The full standings are below:

