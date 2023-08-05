Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 11 action

As a result of this week's performances, Savanah Wiese has moved up to third and Yvonné Fugelstad and Tami Jo Maus moved into a tie for fourth.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — During the 11th week of competition for the Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association, six different women won the events on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Hillcrest Golf Course.

Felicia Sargeant had her third shot come closest to the pin on the third hole while Yvonné Fugelstad hit the longest putt of the day on the fourth hole. Cheri Krause had a big day as she had a shot land closest to the sand trap on the seventh hole, hit a shot closest to the pin on the 17th hole and won the door prize.

More Local Sports Coverage

Savannah Wiese had the longest drive on the 11th hole and Judy Olin had her chip land closest to the hole on 12.

The full standings are below: 

  1. Theresa Haag: 37
  2. Courtney Cook: 14 
  3. Savannah Wiese: 8 
  4. Karen Olson: 7 
  5. Kasey Schlafman: 7 
  6. Yvonné Fugelstad: 6 
  7. Heidi Koening: 6 
  8. Jessica Pfau: 6 
  9. Audrey Thornton: 6 
  10. Tami Jo Maus: 5 
  11. Marlene Axtman: 4 
  12. Patty Christianson: 4 
  13. Cheri Kraus: 4 
  14. Tammy Perleberg: 4 
  15. Felicia Sargeant: 4 
  16. Evie Burgard: 3 
  17. Carolynn Dallman: 3 
  18. Erma Mogck: 3 
  19. Arlene Rexine: 3 
  20. Cheryl Trapp: 3 
  21. Alice Williams: 3 
  22. Gloria Davis: 2 
  23. Sandy Lamp: 2 
  24. Judy Olin: 2 
  25. Kathy Strahm: 2
  26. Jan Wiese: 2 
  27. Annie Wilcox: 2 
  28. Jamie Bear: 1 
  29. Jill Bredahl: 1 
  30. Christine Burchill: 1 
  31. Bobbie Landscoot: 1 
  32. Lacey Krapp: 1 
  33. Connie Parkes: 1 
  34. Lorrie Pavlicek: 1 
  35. Melissa Poland: 1 
  36. Peggy Spitzer: 1 
  37. Jackie Trautman: 1 
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
Blase Culliton
Sports
NODAKs get 5-1 win over Tolna in "A" state tourney
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Mitchell_baseball_hat_general.jpg
Sports
9 SD Legion baseball players charged in rape investigation
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Thomas Newman
Sports
Local amateur teams preparing for "A" state tournament
2d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Carson Orr
Sports
Tarno Brewers get 13-4 win over Walsh County Wellcats
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
BURGUM BEEPS 060823.JPG
North Dakota
Doug Burgum defends eminent domain to build carbon pipelines
1d ago
 · 
By  Donnelle Eller / Des Moines Register
Recover update.jpg
North Dakota
Conditions improving for Fargo police officers injured in July 14 shooting
1d ago
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13