Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 12 action

The organization announced the team of Sherry McGuire, Patty Christianson, Annie Wilcox and Theresa Haag won the Scramble.

Max O'Neill
Max O'Neill
Today at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association hosted its 12th week of competition on Aug. 8, with seven different winners.

Heidi Koening had her fourth shot fall closest to the pin on the fifth hole while Savannah Wiese had her second shot go closest to the hole on the sixth hole. Jess Pfau had her shot go closest to the pin on the seventh hole. Audrey Thornton had the longest putt on the 11th hole and she also had chip-ins on the ninth and 10th holes. Lacey Krapp hit the ball closest to the 150-yard stick on the 12th hole. Coralynn Dallman had her chip shot land closest to the hole on the 16th hole and she had the best score on all par 5’s and had the lowest score of the day of an 88.

The door prize was won by Alice Williams. Ann Geizler, Cheryl Trapp and Patty Christianson all had chip-ins and Kacey Schlafman had a birdie on nine.

The standings are below:

  1. Theresa Haag: 40 
  2. Courtney Cook: 14
  3. Carolynn Dallman: 9 
  4. Kasey Schalfman: 9 
  5. Audrey Thornton: 9 
  6. Savannah Wiese: 9 
  7. Patty Christianson: 8 
  8. Heidi Koening: 7 
  9. Karen Olson: 7 
  10. Jessica Pfau: 7 
  11. Yvonné Fugelstad: 6 
  12. Tami Jo Maus: 6 
  13. Annie Wilcox: 5 
  14. Marlene Axtman: 4 
  15. Gloria Davis: 4 
  16. Cheri Kraus: 4 
  17. Judy Olin: 4 
  18. Tammy Perleberg: 4
  19. Felicia Sargeant: 4 
  20. Cheryl Trapp: 4 
  21. Evie Burgard: 3 
  22. Sherry McGuire: 3
  23. Erma Mogck: 3 
  24. Lacey Krapp: 3 
  25. Arlene Rexine: 3 
  26. Alice Williams: 3 
  27. Sandy Lamp: 2
  28. Cheryl Davis: 2 
  29. Kathy Strahm: 2 
  30. Jan Wiese: 2 
  31. Jamie Bear: 1 
  32. Jill Bredahl: 1 
  33. Christine Burchill: 1 
  34. Ann Geiszler: 1 
  35. Bobbie Landscoot: 1
  36. Connie Parkes: 1 
  37. Lorrie Pavlicek: 1 
  38. Melissa Poland: 1 
  39. Peggy Spitzer: 1 
  40. Jackie Trautman: 1 
  41. Stacey Weng: 1 
