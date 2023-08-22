Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 13 action

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association hosted its 13th week of events on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and had seven different winners.

Heidi Koening hit the ball closest to the pin on the eighth hole while Savannah Wiese had the longest drive on the third hole and had the lowest score of the day with a 90. Ann Geiszler hit her ball closest to the 150-yard stick on the ninth hole and came closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Lacey Krapp sunk the longest putt on the 16th hole and Melissa Poland had her shot come closest to the pin on the 18th hole. The mystery event was won by Yvonné Fugelstad who finished with five under when you subtract her score on the back nine from her score on the front nine. The door prize was won by Jill Bredahl.

Both Sandy Lamp and Alice Williams had chip-ins and Cheryl Davis had a birdie.

