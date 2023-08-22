Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 13 action

There are currently 41 women in the standings.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association hosted its 13th week of events on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and had seven different winners.

Heidi Koening hit the ball closest to the pin on the eighth hole while Savannah Wiese had the longest drive on the third hole and had the lowest score of the day with a 90. Ann Geiszler hit her ball closest to the 150-yard stick on the ninth hole and came closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Lacey Krapp sunk the longest putt on the 16th hole and Melissa Poland had her shot come closest to the pin on the 18th hole. The mystery event was won by Yvonné Fugelstad who finished with five under when you subtract her score on the back nine from her score on the front nine. The door prize was won by Jill Bredahl.

More Local Sports Coverage

Both Sandy Lamp and Alice Williams had chip-ins and Cheryl Davis had a birdie.

Full standings below:

  1. Theresa Haag: 40 
  2. Courtney Cook: 14 
  3. Savannah Wiese: 11 
  4. Carolynn Dallman: 9 
  5. Kasey Schlafman: 9 
  6. Audrey Thornton: 9 
  7. Patty Christianson: 8 
  8. Yvonné Fugelstad: 8 
  9. Heidi Koening: 8 
  10. Karen Olson: 7 
  11. Jessica Pfau: 7 
  12. Tami Jo Maus: 6 
  13. Annie Wilcox: 5 
  14. Marlene Axtman: 4 
  15. Gloria Davis: 4 
  16. Lacey Krapp: 4 
  17. Cheri Kraus: 4 
  18. Judy Olin: 4 
  19. Tammy Perleberg: 4 
  20. Felicia Sergeant: 4 
  21. Cheryl Trapp: 4 
  22. Alice Williams: 4 
  23. Evie Burgard: 3 
  24. Cheryl Davis: 3 
  25. Ann Geiszler: 3 
  26. Sandy Lamp: 3 
  27. Sherry McGuire: 3 
  28. Erma Mogck: 3 
  29. Arlene Rexine: 3 
  30. Melissa Polan: 2 
  31. Kathy Strahm: 2 
  32. Jan Wiese: 2 
  33. Jamie Bear: 1 
  34. Jill Bredahl: 1 
  35. Christiane Burchill: 1 
  36. Bobbie Landscoot: 1 
  37. Connie Parkes: 1 
  38. Lorrie Pavlicek: 1 
  39. Peggy Spitzer: 1 
  40. Jackie Trautman: 1 
  41. Stacey Weng: 1
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
am ball hounds merchants celebrate 7656.jpg
Sports
Jamestown Merchants get 3-1 win over Jamestown Hounds in AAA tourney
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Frankie Parkinson
Sports
SD Mines wins 3-2 in men's soccer against Jimmies
2d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Kyle Leapaldt
Sports
Jamestown Hounds fall 6-4 to Jamestown Merchants
2d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
a black and white historical photo of a large tornado amid several buildings in a small town
The Vault
This giant tornado devastated a small North Dakota town in 1911
23h ago
 · 
By  Ben Lundquist, Prairie Public
Aleah Zieske
College
Jimmies women's volleyball struggles in doubleheader sweep
2d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
2776805+Accident Pedestrian.jpg
West Fargo
Semi hits, kills Bismarck man walking on interstate near Valley City
2d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13