Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts week 9 action

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association went back to the course for the ninth week of competition on Tuesday, July 18 at Hillcrest Golf Course.

The event saw seven different winners as Annie Wilcox had the longest drive on the ninth hole and the closest chip to the hole on the 18th hole. Theresa Haag had the lowest score and the longest putt on the 11th hole. Audrey Thornton’s second shot on the second hole went closest to the pin and Jamie Bear had a shot go closest to the sand trap on the fifth hole.

Coralynn Dallman hit the ball closest to the pin on the 15th hole and Heidi Koening had the most fours to win the mystery event. The door prize was won by Jan Wiese.

The full standings are below: