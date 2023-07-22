Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts week 9 action

The seven winners won eight different competitions.

July 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association went back to the course for the ninth week of competition on Tuesday, July 18 at Hillcrest Golf Course.

The event saw seven different winners as Annie Wilcox had the longest drive on the ninth hole and the closest chip to the hole on the 18th hole. Theresa Haag had the lowest score and the longest putt on the 11th hole. Audrey Thornton’s second shot on the second hole went closest to the pin and Jamie Bear had a shot go closest to the sand trap on the fifth hole.

Coralynn Dallman hit the ball closest to the pin on the 15th hole and Heidi Koening had the most fours to win the mystery event. The door prize was won by Jan Wiese.

The full standings are below:

  1. Theresa Haag: 31 
  2. Courtney Cook: 14 
  3. Karen Olson: 7 
  4. Savannah Wiese: 7 
  5. Heidi Koenig: 6 
  6. Jessica Pfau: 6 
  7. Kasey Schlafman: 5 
  8. Marlene Axtman: 4 
  9. Patty Christianson: 4 
  10. Yvonné Fugelstad: 4 
  11. Tami Jo Maus: 4 
  12. Tammy Perleberg: 4 
  13. Audrey Thornton: 4 
  14. Evie Burgard: 3 
  15. Carolynn Dallman: 3 
  16. Arlene Rexine: 3 
  17. Felicia Sargeant: 3 
  18. Cheryl Trapp: 3 
  19. Alice Williams: 3 
  20. Gloria Davis: 2 
  21. Sandy Lamp: 2 
  22. Erma Mogck: 2 
  23. Kathy Strahm: 2 
  24. Jan Wiese: 2 
  25. Annie Wilcox: 2 
  26. Jamie Bear: 1 
  27. Jill Bredahl: 1 
  28. Christine Burchill: 1 
  29. Bobbie Landscoot: 1 
  30. Judy Olin: 1 
  31. Connie Parkes: 1 
  32. Lorrie Pavlicek: 1 
  33. Melissa Poland: 1 
  34. Jackie Trautman: 1
