Hounds, Elks expect to go deep in AAA amateur tournament

JAMESTOWN — For the final time this summer, over the weekend of Aug. 18, there will be an amateur baseball tournament at Jack Brown Stadium. The tournament will play host to five teams in the AAA tournament.

There are three local teams taking part in the tournament, the Jamestown Elks, the Jamestown Hounds and the Jamestown (Miller Lite) Merchants. The Elks start their tournament at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 when they take on Tolna. The Merchants follow that game up when they take on Mayville. The Hounds have a first-round bye which means they don’t play until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, when they take on the winner of the game between the Elks and Tolna.

“The Elks are a good team,” Hounds infielder Brady Anderson said. “They’re a young team, a bunch of college guys, kind of scrappy. But they have some veteran guys on the team that have some experience as well. They’re talented, they find ways to sneak out wins and that’s what good teams do. The same thing with Tolna, they’re young and talented and they play a lot of ball.”

Heading into the tournament, Iliff said his expectations are to win the tournament.

“It’s one of those things that you always want to go out there and win and it’s fun to be out there one more time on the field, getting to play baseball,” Elks utility player Ryan Iliff said. “It’s been a fast summer but the body also knows it’s towards the end of the summer and ready to set it down for a little bit.”

The Elks are looking for their first title since 2020, while the Hounds are trying to make it three titles in a row.

“It (winning) would mean a lot to me and a lot to our core group of guys on our team that have been there since the beginning in 2012 when the Hounds started…,” Anderson said. “ I think we’ve battled our way up from you know single A all the way up to triple-A. Now I think just winning a third title cements our place at triple-A, the last two years were not really a fluke and we’re here to stay.”

Iliff said his team’s keys to winning the title are to do the fundamentals well.

“(The) game doesn’t change too much, it’s normally who can throw the most strikes, leave guys off base, not giving up free baserunners, making errors and taking advantage of getting guys on and scoring them,” Iliff said.

Hounds pitcher Jacoby Nold said he is just pitching for the squad. He said in order for his team to have success he has to pitch well. Nold said Mason Lunzman will throw in the team’s first game against the Eks-Tolna game and that he will pitch in the team’s second game.

“I think it’s just commanding all three of my pitches,” Nold said. “I got my changeup starting to work a little bit and I think if I command my curveball and fastball it’ll be pretty successful.”

The Elks and the Hounds played in the title game last year with the Hounds getting a 4-3 win.

During his career at the University of Jamestown, Iliff was used as a pitcher but during his amateur career, he has pitched and played first base and designated hitter. Iliff said he is going to pitch during the tournament and fill in around the diamond as needed. Anderson said he will be playing first and third for the Hounds.

Full bracket below:

Jamestown Elks vs. Tolna, 8/18, 6 p.m.

Miller Lite Merchants vs. Mayville, 8/18, 8 p.m.

Jamestown Hounds vs. Elks/Tolna, 8/19, 10 a.m.