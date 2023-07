JAMESTOWN — The Jack Brown Jamboree will be taking place starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, at Jack Brown Stadium. The event will see the Tarno Brewers, Cass County Catfish, Jamestown Elks and Jamestown Greyhounds participating.

The event will be opened with a doubleheader as the Brewers and Catfish play at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. before the Elks and Greyhounds play at 3 p.m.