JAMESTOWN BLUE JAYS

Prep
Valley City State volleyball team has 'North Dakota in common'
The women's volleyball roster at Valley City State University is almost entirely from North Dakota.
Sports
UJ's Jarvis Jelen, JHS' Bill Nelson speak at NDHSCA Coaches Convention
The seven coaches were from seven different sports.
4d ago
Sports
Bollinger Tennis Courts receiving fresh updates
The process was expected to take between a week and a half to two weeks to complete.
5d ago
Prep
Blue Jay coaches reward the work, still want kids to 'be kids'
While school might be out, a fair number of Jamestown High School coaches are still working with their athletes.
6d ago

Latest Headlines
Prep
'I bleed blue': Jason Carroll named the new JHS basketball coach
Jason Caroll was recently hired as the head coach of the Jamestown High School boys basketball team.
Jul 15
By  Katie Ringer
Prep
Blue Jay soccer players signing, playing elite-type tournaments
A lot of things are happening with members of the Jamestown High School soccer team.
Jul 12
By  Katie Ringer
Prep
More Opportunities: Prairie Rose Swim Club booming this year
Ben Smith, the head coach of the Jamestown High School girls and boys swim teams, is also overseeing the Prairie Rose Swim Club.
Jul 11
By  Katie Ringer
Prep
Carrington grad, Jack Paulson, founds Carrington Soccer Club
Jack Paulson, a recent graduate from Carrington High School, started a youth soccer club in Carrington.
Jul 8
By  Katie Ringer
Prep
'Building the passion': Patrick Schlosser hired as JHS wrestling coach
Patrick Schlosser has been hired as the new head coach of the Jamestown High School boys wrestling team.
Jul 6
By  Katie Ringer
Prep
Tracy Iliff resigns, will be missed by Blue Jay golfers
Tracy Iliff has submitted her resignation as the head coach of the Jamestown High School girls golf team.
Jul 5
By  Katie Ringer

Prep
Hannah Sjostrom to become second-ever Blue Jay to wrestle for UJ
Hannah Sjostrom, a recent graduate from Jamestown High School, has decided to wrestle collegiately.
Jul 3
By  Katie Ringer
Prep
'C'mon in:' Blue Jays welcoming more kids to summer training program
There has been a record-breaking 290 kids sign up to participate in the Jamestown Blue Jay Athletic Development (BAD) program this summer.
Jul 1
By  Katie Ringer
Prep
Blue Jays Roundup: Jason Carroll hired as head boys basketball coach
Jason Carroll has been hired as the new head coach of the Jamestown High School boys basketball team.
Jun 30
By  Jamestown Sun Staff
