JAMESTOWN BLUE JAYS

Jason Carroll has been hired as the new head coach of the Jamestown High School boys basketball team.

There has been a record-breaking 290 kids sign up to participate in the Jamestown Blue Jay Athletic Development (BAD) program this summer.

Tracy Iliff has submitted her resignation as the head coach of the Jamestown High School girls golf team.

Patrick Schlosser has been hired as the new head coach of the Jamestown High School boys wrestling team.

Ben Smith, the head coach of the Jamestown High School girls and boys swim teams, is also overseeing the Prairie Rose Swim Club.

While school might be out, a fair number of Jamestown High School coaches are still working with their athletes.

The process was expected to take between a week and a half to two weeks to complete.

The seven coaches were from seven different sports.

The women's volleyball roster at Valley City State University is almost entirely from North Dakota.

