Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Tuesday, July 25
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
North Dakota
South Dakota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Bison Media Zone
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
WDAY+
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
JAMESTOWN COUNTRY CLUB
Sports
Local golf courses dealing with the inclement weather
Both courses expect to be open by mid-May.
Sports
USGA qualifiers 'will be back' in Jamestown, had a good day Monday
The Jamestown Country Club hosted a qualifier for the 74th Annual U.S. Junior Amateur golf competition on June 13.
Jun 13, 2022
Sports
First-ever USGA event coming to Jamestown next week
The Jamestown Country Club will host a qualifier for the 74th Annual U.S. Junior Amateur golf competition on June 13.
Jun 7, 2022
Sports
Jamestown Country Club to host U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier
The Jamestown Country Club will host a qualifier for the 74th Annual U.S. Junior Amateur golf competition.
Apr 2, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
Sports
Record year for Jimmie Scramble
The 35th Annual Jimmie Scramble took place Saturday, June 19, at the Jamestown Country Club.
Jun 29, 2021
·
By
Natalie McKenna / University of Jamestown
Sports
Bartels ends St. Aubin's run, Kindred wins state 'B' title
Kindred freshman Avery Bartels led the only four-time champion in the history of North Dakota girls golf by a single stroke entering play Wednesday at Jamestown Country Club.
Jun 2, 2021
·
By
Michael Savaloja
Sports
Avery Bartels, Kindred lead Class B girls golf field
Kindred freshman Avery Bartels navigated the tree-lined fairways of Jamestown Country Club like a pro on Tuesday.
Jun 1, 2021
·
By
Michael Savaloja
Sports
JHS hosts opening round of East/West Classic at JCC
Springtime golfers experience all different types of weather. Friday afternoon a batch of North Dakota high schoolers experienced cold and windy conditions in Jamestown.
Apr 23, 2021
·
By
Katie Gerber
Sports
Sports Shorts: Van Beek scores hole-in-one at JCC
Jamestown's Carter Van Beek scored his second career hole-in-one at the Jamestown Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Aug 28, 2020
·
By
Sun Staff
Sports
Good day: Jamestown finishes third at home golf tourney
Monday was a good day for a golf tournament at the Jamestown Country Club.
Aug 17, 2020
·
By
Katie Gerber
ADVERTISEMENT
Sports
Jamestown golf courses prepare to open
Be kind and patient.
Apr 21, 2020
·
By
Michael Savaloja
Sports
Hillcrest captures 2019 Niemeyer Cup
The annual Niemeyer Cup golf challenge between teams from Hillcrest Golf Course and Jamestown Country Club was held Aug. 17-18. Due to the greens repair effort at the Jamestown Country Club, all of the matches were held at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Aug 28, 2019
·
By
Sun Staff
Sports
NDWGA Best Ball Championship results
Ladies Golf
Aug 9, 2019
·
By
Sun Staff
Load More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.