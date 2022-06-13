The annual Niemeyer Cup golf challenge between teams from Hillcrest Golf Course and Jamestown Country Club was held Aug. 17-18. Due to the greens repair effort at the Jamestown Country Club, all of the matches were held at Hillcrest Golf Course.

Springtime golfers experience all different types of weather. Friday afternoon a batch of North Dakota high schoolers experienced cold and windy conditions in Jamestown.

Kindred freshman Avery Bartels led the only four-time champion in the history of North Dakota girls golf by a single stroke entering play Wednesday at Jamestown Country Club.

The Jamestown Country Club will host a qualifier for the 74th Annual U.S. Junior Amateur golf competition on June 13.

