JAMESTOWN COUNTRY CLUB

Hillcrest
Sports
Local golf courses dealing with the inclement weather
Both courses expect to be open by mid-May.
us junior golf girls kozak 061322.jpg
Sports
USGA qualifiers 'will be back' in Jamestown, had a good day Monday
The Jamestown Country Club hosted a qualifier for the 74th Annual U.S. Junior Amateur golf competition on June 13.
Jun 13, 2022
uj dustin jensen at jcc 060222.jpg
Sports
First-ever USGA event coming to Jamestown next week
The Jamestown Country Club will host a qualifier for the 74th Annual U.S. Junior Amateur golf competition on June 13.
Jun 7, 2022
slide31.png
Sports
Jamestown Country Club to host U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier
The Jamestown Country Club will host a qualifier for the 74th Annual U.S. Junior Amateur golf competition.
Apr 2, 2022

jimmie scramble 2021.jpg
Sports
Record year for Jimmie Scramble
The 35th Annual Jimmie Scramble took place Saturday, June 19, at the Jamestown Country Club.
Jun 29, 2021
 · 
By  Natalie McKenna / University of Jamestown
state b girls golf kindred bartels three 060221
Sports
Bartels ends St. Aubin's run, Kindred wins state 'B' title
Kindred freshman Avery Bartels led the only four-time champion in the history of North Dakota girls golf by a single stroke entering play Wednesday at Jamestown Country Club.
Jun 2, 2021
 · 
By  Michael Savaloja
b girls golf kindred bartels 060121
Sports
Avery Bartels, Kindred lead Class B girls golf field
Kindred freshman Avery Bartels navigated the tree-lined fairways of Jamestown Country Club like a pro on Tuesday.
Jun 1, 2021
 · 
By  Michael Savaloja
jhs boys golf truax putt 042321
Sports
JHS hosts opening round of East/West Classic at JCC
Springtime golfers experience all different types of weather. Friday afternoon a batch of North Dakota high schoolers experienced cold and windy conditions in Jamestown.
Apr 23, 2021
 · 
By  Katie Gerber
JSSPS General Sports
Sports
Sports Shorts: Van Beek scores hole-in-one at JCC
Jamestown's Carter Van Beek scored his second career hole-in-one at the Jamestown Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Aug 28, 2020
 · 
By  Sun Staff
JHS girls golf Sorlie 81720 MAIN.jpg
Sports
Good day: Jamestown finishes third at home golf tourney
Monday was a good day for a golf tournament at the Jamestown Country Club.
Aug 17, 2020
 · 
By  Katie Gerber

Hillcrest golf course carts.jpg
Sports
Jamestown golf courses prepare to open
Be kind and patient.
Apr 21, 2020
 · 
By  Michael Savaloja
Hillcrest w cup 2019.jpg
Sports
Hillcrest captures 2019 Niemeyer Cup
The annual Niemeyer Cup golf challenge between teams from Hillcrest Golf Course and Jamestown Country Club was held Aug. 17-18. Due to the greens repair effort at the Jamestown Country Club, all of the matches were held at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Aug 28, 2019
 · 
By  Sun Staff
JSSPS General Sports
Sports
NDWGA Best Ball Championship results
Ladies Golf
Aug 9, 2019
 · 
By  Sun Staff
