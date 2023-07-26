Jamestown Eagles bounce back with 3-1 win over Grand Forks

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Jamestown Eagles have continued their run at the Class AA State Tournament thanks to a 3-1 win over the Grand Forks Royals on Wednesday, July 26, at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark.

“We’re at state winning a baseball game so that’s good,” Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said.

The Eagles (16-14) scored two runs in the first inning without the ball being put in play as Jackson Walters scored on a balk and then Payton Hochhalter scored on a wild pitch. They stretched the lead out in the second to take a 3-0 lead. The Royals got one back in the fifth, which ended Eagles’ starter Hochhalter’s day. Hochhalter finished the day going 4.1 giving up one run on four hits while striking out three hitters.

After Hochhalter left, the Eagles turned to Adam Sortland who finished the game going 2.2 perfect innings, striking out one. On the other side, the Royals starter was Griffen Haagenson who pitched five innings giving up three earned runs on five hits while walking four and striking out three hitters.

Offensively, the Eagles were led by Max Fronk who went 3-for-3 with one run. The Eagles had their six hits from three different players, Mason Lunzman, Fronk and Hochhalter. The Eagles showed off their speed in the win as they stole four bases with Jackson Walters swiping two bags.

The Eagles have a quick turnaround as they play again at 7 p.m. on July 26, when they take on Williston.

“We’re gonna get the boys out of the sun here,” Joseph said. “Take them back to the hotel, get them out of the heat, regroup, get back out there, get some hitting in and play another baseball game at seven.”

GFR 1, P14 3

GFR: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0–1 4 1

P14: 2 1 0 0 0 0 X–3 6 1

WP: Payton Hochhalter, LP: Griffen Haagenson, SV: Adam Sortland

Scoring plays:

First inning:

P14: Jackson Walters scores on a balk

P14: Payton Hochhalter scores on a wild pitch

Second inning:

P14: Mason Lunzman RBI double, Max Fronk scores

Fifth inning:

GFR: Adrian Gonzalez RBI sacrifice fly, Chance Colgrove scores