Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jamestown Eagles bounce back with 3-1 win over Grand Forks

The Eagles had four stolen bases in the win.

DSC_1176.JPG
The Eagles' Payton Hochhalter throws a pitch against the Grand Forks Royals on Wednesday, July 26, at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark.
Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
July 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Jamestown Eagles have continued their run at the Class AA State Tournament thanks to a 3-1 win over the Grand Forks Royals on Wednesday, July 26, at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark.

“We’re at state winning a baseball game so that’s good,” Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said.

The Eagles (16-14) scored two runs in the first inning without the ball being put in play as Jackson Walters scored on a balk and then Payton Hochhalter scored on a wild pitch. They stretched the lead out in the second to take a 3-0 lead. The Royals got one back in the fifth, which ended Eagles’ starter Hochhalter’s day. Hochhalter finished the day going 4.1 giving up one run on four hits while striking out three hitters.

After Hochhalter left, the Eagles turned to Adam Sortland who finished the game going 2.2 perfect innings, striking out one. On the other side, the Royals starter was Griffen Haagenson who pitched five innings giving up three earned runs on five hits while walking four and striking out three hitters.

More Local Sports Content

Offensively, the Eagles were led by Max Fronk who went 3-for-3 with one run. The Eagles had their six hits from three different players, Mason Lunzman, Fronk and Hochhalter. The Eagles showed off their speed in the win as they stole four bases with Jackson Walters swiping two bags.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles have a quick turnaround as they play again at 7 p.m. on July 26, when they take on Williston.

“We’re gonna get the boys out of the sun here,” Joseph said. “Take them back to the hotel, get them out of the heat, regroup, get back out there, get some hitting in and play another baseball game at seven.”

GFR 1, P14 3

GFR: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0–1 4 1

P14: 2 1 0 0 0 0 X–3 6 1

WP: Payton Hochhalter, LP: Griffen Haagenson, SV: Adam Sortland

Scoring plays:

First inning:

ADVERTISEMENT

P14: Jackson Walters scores on a balk

P14: Payton Hochhalter scores on a wild pitch

Second inning:

P14: Mason Lunzman RBI double, Max Fronk scores

Fifth inning:

GFR: Adrian Gonzalez RBI sacrifice fly, Chance Colgrove scores

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
JSSPS General Sports
Sports
Sports Shorts: Amateur Baseball Tournaments coming to Jack Brown
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Mason Lunzman
Sports
Jamestown Eagles struggle defensively in 6-5 loss to Bismarck Govs
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Hochhalter Lunzman
Sports
Jamestown Eagles preparing for 2023 Class AA state tourney
2d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) and Netherlands midfielder Danielle van de Donk (10) battle for a loose ball during the second half of a FIFA Women's World Cup group stage match July 27, 2023, in Wellington, New Zealand.
Pro
United States held to 1-1 draw in World Cup thriller
10h ago
 · 
By  Amy Tennery / Reuters
Dock permit issues 2.jpg
News
Homeowners along Jamestown Reservoir seek same rights as cabin owners
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
JSSP City News
News
Reclassification of pay ranges recommended for positions in Jamestown
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Colby Schrenk
Sports
Jamestown local Colby Schrenk being honored by charity golf tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill