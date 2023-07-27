Jamestown Eagles fall 14-4 to Williston Keybirds in AA state tourney

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles gave up eight runs in the second inning and could not fight back from there as they lost 14-4 to the Williston Keybirds in five innings on Wednesday, July 26, at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark.

"They hit the ball very well, we didn't get our timely hits," Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said. "We left too many guys out on base. I think at the end there we left eight to nine runners on base today. You can't do that in a state tournament."

The Eagles struggled to hit the ball with runners on base in this one as they stranded eight runners on base in this one.

The Keybirds 14 runs is the most the Eagles have given up since they gave up 15 runs in a 15-7 loss to Smittys on June 9. The Keybirds had 13 hits from seven different hitters. The Eagles had eight hits from five different hitters.

The Eagles (16-15) had a chance to score early in the first as they loaded the bases but could not convert and the Keybirds made them pay as three batters into the bottom of the first inning, the Keybirds’ Alex Blume hit a two-run shot to make it 2-0. The Keybirds exploded in the second to the tune of eight runs as their first six hitters all reached base with the lead ballooning out to 5-0. The Keybirds were able to stretch their lead out to 1-0 in the frame.

The Eagles fought back in the fourth as they scored four runs on four hits to cut the deficit to 10-4. The Keybirds did not let up though as they scored two runs in the fourth to stretch their lead out to 13-4. The Keybirds ended the game in the fifth when Blume continued his big day with a walk-off to give his team the 14-4 win. Blume finished the day going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run.

The Eagles' loss means they have finished the season 9-10 in doubleheaders this season.

The Eagles offensive leader was Carson Orr who went 3-for-3 with one RBI and one run. After the game, Joseph said after the game he told his team that he was proud of them.

"I thanked all of them for putting in the hard work," Joseph said. "It's not easy to play summer baseball. There's a lot of other sports, a lot of other commitments that these young men have. So, I'm very proud of this group. It's tough to see them go but that's with every group that we have at the end of the year with seniors."

P14 4, P37 14

P14: 0 0 0 4 0–4 8 1

P37: 2 8 0 3 1–14 13 1

WP: Ashton Collings, LP: Thomas Newman

Scoring plays:

P37: Alex Blume two-run HR, Max Heen scores

Second inning:

P37: Micah Larson RBI single, Tyler Tamez scores

P37: Heen RBI single, Garrett Solberg scores

P37: Chase Collings bases-loaded walk, Larson scores

P37: Kadin Finders two-run double, Alex Ewert, Heen score

P37: Connor Ekblad scores on an error, unearned

P37: Ashton Collings scores on an error, unearned

P37: Finders scores on an error, unearned

Fourth inning:

P14: Payton Hochhalter RBI single, Reagan Sortland scores

P14: Carson Orr RBI double, Jackson Walters scores

P14: Ethan Gall two-run single, Hochhalter, Orr scores

P37: Ekblad RBI double, Finders scores

P37: Ekblad scores on a passed ball

P37: Ewert RBI single, Solberg scores

Fifth inning:

P37: Blume RBI double, Collings scores