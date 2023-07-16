Jamestown Eagles get 10-8 comeback win over West St. Paul

DETROIT LAKES, MN — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles finished off their weekend trip to Detroit Lakes with a 10-8 win over West St. Paul Challenger on Sunday, July 16, at Detroit Lakes High School.

The Eagles scored at least one run in every inning outside of the fourth as they got the comeback win. The Eagles got out to a 6-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth when the Challengers scored five runs on five hits, one walk and one error to tie the game up at six. Midway through the top of the sixth, the Eagles’ Carson Orr scored on a passed ball to push his team back in front 7-6.

The Challengers moved back in front in the bottom of the sixth to send the game to the seven with the Eagles down 8-7. The Eagles came up clutch with two outs in the top of the seventh as they were patient and loaded the bases for Ethan Gall who got hit by a pitch to tie the game up and then the next batter was Mason Lunzman who also got hit by a pitch to push the Eagles in front 9-8, followed by a Jacob Webster walk made it 10-8.

In total, the Eagles (14-10) worked six walks in the top of the seventh and were down to their last strike twice in the inning before fighting back to take the lead. After the comeback from the Eagles, their hurler Adam Sortland made quick work of the Challengers only allowing one hitter to reach with Sortland throwing 10 total pitches in the inning, to keep his ERA at 0.00.

The Eagles starter was Payton Hochhalter who went five innings giving up three earned runs on nine hits, while striking out seven and walking one. The Challengers starter was Justin Thilmany who went 6.2 giving up nine earned runs on 10 hits while walking five and striking out three hitters.

Offensively, the Eagles were led by Carson Orr’s 3-for-3 performance as he added one RBI, four runs and two walks.

The Eagles are back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, when they go to the West Fargo Patriots.

P14 10, WSP 8

P14: 1 1 1 0 3 1 3–10 15 1

WSP: 0 1 0 0 5 2 0–8 10 2

WP: Adam Sortland, LP: Justin Thilmany

Scoring plays:

First inning:

P14: Thomas Newman RBI single, Nate Walz scores

Second inning:

P14: Tyson Jorrisen RBI single, Jacob Webster scores

WSP: Martin Cubilian RBI double, Carson Christiansen scores

Third inning:

P14: Carson Orr solo HR

Fifth inning:

P14: Ethan Gall three-run HR, Orr, Newman score

WSP: Graham Sukup RBI single, Jimmy Lynch scores

WSP: Daniel Dahl RBI single, Owen Gergen scores

WSP: Sukup scores on a passed ball

WSP: Christiansen RBI double, Dahl scores

WSP: Cubilian RBI single, Christiansen scores

Sixth inning:

P14: Orr scores on a passed ball

WSP: Gergen scores on a wild pitch

WSP: Christiansen RBI single, Dahl scores

Seventh inning:

P14: Ethan Gall RBI hit by pitch, Jorissen scores

P14: Mason Lunzman RBI hit by pitch, Orr scores

P14: Jacob Webster bases-loaded walk, Newman scores