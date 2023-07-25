Jamestown Eagles preparing for 2023 Class AA state tourney

DICKINSON, N.D. — One season after finishing second at the Class AA State Tournament, the veteran-laden Jamestown Post 14 Eagles are back trying to get over the hump.

The No. 5-seeded Eagles open the tournament at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, against the Bismarck Govs at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson. This season, the Eagles have 10 players who are high school upperclassmen or college freshmen on their team, including incoming University of Jamestown freshman Payton Hochhalter.

“It gives us a little bit of an advantage because most of us have been on the team since our sophomore year and we took second place against Wahpeton that year,” Hochhalter said. “So, we’ve all been in those tight situations, so it’s good for us to have all the eyes on us in those tough situations.”

This season the Eagles have played the Governors three times with the Eagles going 2-1, outscoring the Govs 25-10. The familiarity between the two teams means little to Eagles head coach Sam Joseph.

“Right now I have all the confidence in my team, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing tomorrow,” Joseph said. “We’re doing really well right now. We’re playing good baseball and now it’s time to go and have some fun at state.”

Joseph said his keys to the tournament are to continue working on baseball fundamentals.

“Hitting is a big key and getting timely hitting, making sure we don’t leave too many runners on base throughout the tournament,” Joseph said.

Joseph said Mason Lunzman will be starting the game on the mound against the Govs. Lunzman has pitched twice against the Govs this season, throwing a combined seven innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while walking one and striking out four hitters.

This season, Hochhalter has a .324 average with two home runs and 11 RBIs and one stolen base. On the mound, he has a 2-1 record with one save and a 2.50 earned run average. He also has seven 1-2-3 innings this season and a 1.73 fielding independent pitching, which puts an emphasis on plays in which the pitcher is directly responsible like strikeouts, home runs and walks.

“We just have to have confidence, like I said,” Hochhalter said. “We all know that we’re a good team. If we play together and have confidence in one another, we’ll be able to do what we all want to do.”

The Eagles are heading into the game having won three out of their last six games. The Eagles and Govs started their tournaments against each other last year with the Eagles getting an 8-3 win. Lunzman also started that game pitching a complete game giving up three runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out seven. Hochhalter went 0-3 with a walk and a run in that game.

Joseph did not highlight one player but instead said his team’s success would need to be a complete effort.

During the Eagles' last two games of the regular season on July 21, Joseph only used four pitchers.

“Our bullpen is the whole team,” Joseph said. “We don’t have the luxury of having guys that just pitch, everybody on our team has to pitch to be able to be successful at this level. Right now, the only one that doesn’t really pitch is Max Fronk and Ethan Gall and they’re both our catchers. But everyone else has thrown at least an inning this year...We might not have strictly pitchers but we have a team full of athletes and they’re just gonna go out there and compete.”

Hochhalter said he will be on the mound for the Eagles' second-round game on either Wednesday, July 26, or Thursday, July 27, with the time and opponent still to be determined.